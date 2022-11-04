 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ocean City plants seedling of Salem oak

  • 0
110522-pac-nws-oak

A seedling from one of the oldest and largest trees in New Jersey is now growing at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean City.

 Provided

Our drone footage flew just above the tree tops and houses that dot Union Lake in Millville to capture the near peak fall foliage in town. Due to drought, fall colors are duller than usual (JOE MARTUCCI / Oct. 28, 2022)

OCEAN CITY — Representatives of the city's Shade Tree Commission and Public Works Department helped plant a seedling from one of New Jersey's oldest and largest trees at Veterans Memorial Park, officials said Friday.

The seedling from the “Salem oak” is protected with split-rail fencing.

For more than 500 years, the Salem oak stood in the historic city of Salem. The massive tree fell in 2019, far exceeding the usual lifespan of a white oak.

Foresters in the state Forest Service had already collected acorns from the tree. From them, nearly 1,200 seedlings sprouted and were nurtured in the greenhouse at the New Jersey Forest Service nursery in Jackson Township, Ocean County. The state Department of Environmental Protection is making the seedlings available to each of New Jersey’s municipalities.

The white oak in Salem stood more than 100 feet tall with a trunk circumference of about 22 feet and a crown spanning 104 feet. White oaks typically live 200 to 300 years.

People are also reading…

According to legend, John Fenwick, the Quaker founder of Salem, met with the Lenni Lenape and signed a peace treaty under the oak’s branches. He first arrived in New Jersey in 1675.

The seedling represents an important bridge connecting the Salem oak’s past with New Jersey’s future by helping reduce the harmful effects of climate change, according to DEP representatives. State officials say the tree was one of the largest white oaks in the state, and certainly the best known.

“It’s an honor to have a piece of living history here in Ocean City, and I hope the new tree long outlives us all,” Mayor Jay Gillian said.

The city plans to have an informational sign made to place at the site.

“Generations of New Jerseyans will reap the benefits of this extraordinary planting,” former DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe said in a video about the seedling project.

“Heritage trees have significant historic value,” New Jersey State Forester John Sacco said in the same video. “Big trees are prized for their size and provide 600 times the environmental benefits of typical trees.”

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

Climate change is taking a toll on Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico, home to Tewa-speaking people for thousands of years. Drought has made their forests a tinderbox, shrunk waterways and parched pastures and gardens. Three wildfires have burned more than 80% of their forested land, leaving them vulnerable to flash floods that have sent trees and debris surging through the pueblo and destroyed infrastructure and wildlife habitat. Drought also makes it more difficult to grow crops near the Rio Grande and is triggering groundwater concerns. So the pueblo is restoring its watershed and exploring ways to conserve water and grow drought-tolerant crops so they can stay on their ancestral homeland.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope joins meeting of Muslim Council in Bahrain

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News