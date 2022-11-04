Ocean City plants seedling of Salem oak

OCEAN CITY — Representatives of the city's Shade Tree Commission and Public Works Department helped plant a seedling from one of New Jersey's oldest and largest trees at Veterans Memorial Park, officials said Friday.

The seedling from the “Salem oak” is protected with split-rail fencing.

For more than 500 years, the Salem oak stood in the historic city of Salem. The massive tree fell in 2019, far exceeding the usual lifespan of a white oak.

Foresters in the state Forest Service had already collected acorns from the tree. From them, nearly 1,200 seedlings sprouted and were nurtured in the greenhouse at the New Jersey Forest Service nursery in Jackson Township, Ocean County. The state Department of Environmental Protection is making the seedlings available to each of New Jersey’s municipalities.

The white oak in Salem stood more than 100 feet tall with a trunk circumference of about 22 feet and a crown spanning 104 feet. White oaks typically live 200 to 300 years.

According to legend, John Fenwick, the Quaker founder of Salem, met with the Lenni Lenape and signed a peace treaty under the oak’s branches. He first arrived in New Jersey in 1675.

The seedling represents an important bridge connecting the Salem oak’s past with New Jersey’s future by helping reduce the harmful effects of climate change, according to DEP representatives. State officials say the tree was one of the largest white oaks in the state, and certainly the best known.

“It’s an honor to have a piece of living history here in Ocean City, and I hope the new tree long outlives us all,” Mayor Jay Gillian said.

The city plans to have an informational sign made to place at the site.

“Generations of New Jerseyans will reap the benefits of this extraordinary planting,” former DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe said in a video about the seedling project.

“Heritage trees have significant historic value,” New Jersey State Forester John Sacco said in the same video. “Big trees are prized for their size and provide 600 times the environmental benefits of typical trees.”