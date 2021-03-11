Ocean City plans to ban weed shops, again

“They’re going to descend upon our town again,” said Councilman Jody Levchuk. He said if the town tolerates public marijuana use, there will be problems.

“We know they’re coming as the weather gets warmer, and the last thing that we want to see is people marching down the Boardwalk or gathering on the beach and just having a smoke-fest out there. Because people can’t wait to do this,” he said. “It’s just a matter of where in New Jersey they’re going to do this. Hopefully it’s not Ocean City.”

Ocean City has banned the sale of alcohol since its inception, with no bars, liquor stores or even BYOB allowed on the island. As some have pointed out, however, there are large alcohol stores near the foot of the two busiest bridges leading in to town.

In neighboring Somers Point, City Council approved a similar ordinance to Ocean City’s, banning commercial cannabis cultivation or stores within the city limits. Mayor Jack Glasser said Monday if a new ordinance is required, it will be up to council, but he cited his background in law enforcement in his belief that marijuana sales should be kept out of Somers Point.

Like the Ocean City Council members, he took issue with limits on police notifying parents if their child is found with marijuana or alcohol.