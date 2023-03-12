OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian presented an optimistic outlook for 2023 in his State of the City address to City Council Thursday, at which time his administration presented a $98.8 million budget proposal that includes a tax increase.

Gillian outlined plans for further investment in infrastructure, and a change in one plan. Rather than building a new public safety building, a multimillion-dollar proposal that encountered resistance from some residents and council members, Gillian said he will now look to renovate the existing police station on Central Avenue, along with the creation of a Boardwalk substation.

He described the seaside town as a great place to vacation and a better place to live.

“Through good times and bad, recessions, hurricanes and pandemics, our economy has remained rock solid,” Gillian said. “The state of the city remains strong.”

Property values continue to rise, he said, helping ease pressure on the tax rate.

“Especially since the pandemic, we’ve seen more and more people staying in town throughout the offseason,” Gillian said. “Metrics confirm that our daily population continues to grow, and our businesses see the benefits of this trend.”

Ocean City approves increasing beach tag fees for 2023 OCEAN CITY — Visitors next summer will pay more for the first time in more than a decade to …

In addition to climbing ratables, which include a $262 million increase in assessed values citywide, the budget also predicts more money from an increase in beach tag rates, and that state and federal grants will continue to help pay for local projects.

The budget proposal was not discussed at the council meeting. That’s planned for a formal presentation March 23. For now, city Finance Director Frank Donato handed copies of the proposal to members of council and a copy was posted on the city’s website.

Spending is up by more than $8 million compared to last year. It will ultimately be up to council to decide on the budget.

The expected increase is a little under 2 cents, bringing the tax rate per $100 of assessed property value to 49.67 cents, which works out to $2,483.50 in city taxes for a home assessed at $500,000. That does not include school or county taxes. The tentative plan is for council to hold its first vote on the budget April 27, with a public hearing and final vote May 25.

The largest single increase in the budget proposal is $3 million more than 2022 for salaries and wages, now up to $35.8 million for 2023. “Other expenses” includes a $1.6 million increase, as the budget proposes spending $2 million more on debt service this year compared to last year, at a total of just over $19 million.

Last year, council approved an increase to the cost of beach tags, describing it as the first hike in more than a decade.

Ocean City weighs $150 million in spending over five years OCEAN CITY — The city is set to spend close to $150 million over the next five years under a…

Daily visitors this summer will pay $10 for beach tags, a $5 increase. Seasonal tags will increase to $35, or $30 if bought before May 31, according to the ordinance. Last summer, the tags were $25, or $20 if bought before the season started.

“Even with the price increase, an entire summer on the beach in Ocean City costs about the same as a large pizza,” Gillian said.

The budget proposal also assumes more revenue from parking. Gillian said he would ask for council support for rate increases at future meetings.

The mayor’s message indicated a new direction for plans for a public safety building. Police operations are now in a century-old former school, which officials say is in poor shape.

Gillian had previously lobbied for a combined public safety building, where the city’s Fire Department headquarters now stands. Some council members did not like the idea of demolishing the firehouse and balked at the $42 million cost estimate.

“We will propose a new plan for a public safety building that will provide facilities for 21st century police services,” Gillian said. “Without going into too much detail right now, our plan will involve adding a substation at Eighth Street and Boardwalk and converting the current police station on Central Avenue into a state-of-the-art facility.”

Ocean City to revisit public safety building proposals OCEAN CITY – It’s not quite back-to-the-drawing-board for the proposed new public safety bui…

Gillian also outlined plans for additional drainage projects, and spoke of a recently completed U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project downtown, with more sand expected to be added to the south end of the barrier island after the summer.

“In the coming year, we will be renovating the entire 34th Street recreational complex, including replacement of the playground and tennis courts, the addition of family pickleball courts, and a new pavilion with more restrooms and more space for programs,” Gillian said.

The text of the address can be found on the city website, along with a copy of the mayor’s budget proposal.