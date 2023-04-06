OCEAN CITY — Rachelle Pando loves her neighborhood.

“It’s safe,” she said.

In the summer, children play football and other games all day and into the evening, and there are always a few moms and dads keeping an eye on things, she said.

She’s lived in Pecks Beach Village for about seven years. It’s one of the residential properties operated by the Ocean City Housing Authority. And it’s about to go away.

Plans are to demolish the 30 units and build a new project to include a mix of subsidized housing and affordable units.

On Wednesday, representatives of the Housing Authority presented the proposal to the Ocean City Planning Board.

Ocean City weighs $150 million in spending over five years OCEAN CITY — The city is set to spend close to $150 million over the next five years under a…

But the community will remain. The proposal calls for the current residents to be moved to new units across Fourth Street, which will be constructed first.

There have been two community meetings for Pecks Beach Village residents to go over the plans. Pando said she attended the first but had to work during the second.

The units to the north of Fourth Street were demolished a year ago. There is now a grassy block, with a tree that was preserved in the demolition process. The residents of those units were relocated to Speitel Commons nearby at Sixth Street and West Avenue.

As a project of the authority and the city, the proposal does not need site plan approval from the Planning Board, as would a private development.

Instead, the board undertook a consistency review, looking at whether the plans would advance the goals of the city’s master plan.

With the endorsement from the city’s planning professionals, the board found they do, in a unanimous vote. Board Chairman John Loper praised the project.

How CRDA failed on affordable housing in Atlantic City This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The P…

The project could be out to bid by the summer, with construction completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026, with an estimated cost of more than $20 million.

The city had committed more than $9 million to the project, but that cost is expected to be reduced by millions if funding comes through from the Affordable Housing Production Fund, a $305 million pot of money from the federal American Rescue Plan set to fund thousands of affordable housing units across New Jersey.

The funding will come from a combination of city funds, private investment and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. Much of that will be in the form of loans, Housing Authority officials said.

The work is part of Ocean City’s affordable housing settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center. Municipalities are required to provide at least the opportunity for affordable housing, courts have found. The city is helping to fund the project, along with creating other affordable units throughout town.

The Pecks Beach Village units date from the 1960s. The area carries the historic name for the barrier island now known as Ocean City.

The buildings underwent significant upgrades after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 brought feet of water into the homes, leaving them uninhabitable.

Ocean City OKs affordable housing ordinance OCEAN CITY – City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an ordinance transferring propert…

Flooding remains a serious issue, according to Housing Authority staff, with high tides presenting problems on a regular basis.

Plans presented Wednesday will keep the dwelling areas above flood elevation, and even the floor of the garages included at ground level will be higher than the existing ground level.

But the big selling point in the presentation to the city planners is that the 15 buildings will look much like the other neighborhoods in the seaside resort.

“We believe what’s going to be presented tonight will be indistinguishable from the rest of the city,” said Richard Ginnetti, a consultant working with the Housing Authority on the project.

Architect Michael Donovan said there will be 15 buildings, each with four units, designed to look like duplexes similar to those across the alley. There will be a total of 60 units, 40 to replace the existing family units at the property, and an additional 20 affordable units, helping the city reach its affordable housing obligations.

He, too, said the new properties will resemble other neighborhoods.

Affordable housing units planned for Ocean City OCEAN CITY — Five parcels of land are set to be turned over to a new nonprofit development c…

“We’re trying to make this a better neighbor to the community and feel like part of the community,” Donovan said.

There will also be a community building and office, he told the board. A section of the property close to Fifth Street will be left vacant. That will likely be used to meet the city’s future affordable housing obligations.

The monthly costs of the Housing Authority units are subsidized, with the costs to the residents determined by the income of the residents. There will be no subsidy for the affordable units, Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti described them as workforce housing.

“They’re working full time, but their incomes may not be high enough to afford living in Ocean City, where they may have jobs,” he said.

The goal is to build the north side of the project first, which Ginnetti said will be difficult. When those units are completed, the residents will move across to new homes.

Ocean City looks to harvest federal grants for infrastructure work OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian believes a flood is on the way. He wants the city to benefit …

Jacqueline Jones, executive director of the Housing Authority, said the residents are enthusiastic about the new buildings.

On Thursday morning, Pando said it will be more than a year before she and her neighbors move across the street, but she is looking forward to it.