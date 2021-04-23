Ocean City petition alleges neglect, bullying and abuse at high school

There are also two civil lawsuits, both filed in 2020, pending against the district regarding bullying and sexual assault.

Thomas said the district often does what looks right on paper and doesn’t follow up when real issues occur.

“Every time we do this, every time we put these allegations out there, every time we give our stories, we very often get told by the school district that our stories are no longer relevant because they happened in the past,” said Thomas. “This is not just repeating the same stories that we’ve repeated for years, we’re advocating for students who have similar stories, who are not ready to come forward.”

One of the students who started the petition, a 2018 graduate who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution but whose identity was verified by The Press, said she was abused in school by a former boyfriend. She said that when she tried to report her abuser to school staff, because of his high standing, she was ignored.

The student said she wants to see the administration, including high school Principal Matthew Jamieson, resign.

Thomas said she and the others who started the petition are continuing to receive stories from current and former students that they will share as updates on the petition.