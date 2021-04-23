Ocean City petition alleges neglect, bullying and abuse at high school

OCEAN CITY — Already receiving an onslaught of sexual abuse and harassment allegations against its Beach Patrol in the past week, the city is now facing more accusations of wrongdoing, this time at its high school.
An online petition launched Thursday to have misconduct, neglect and wrongful death allegations investigated has garnered more than 1,500 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
The petition was created by a group of former students including Brianna Thomas, 24, of Ventnor, who said she dropped out of Ocean City High School due to bullying nearly 10 years ago and earned her GED.
Thomas said it wasn’t the Beach Patrol allegations that inspired the group to take action, nor was it the arrest earlier this month of an Ocean City police officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor. It was the Feb. 27 arrest of former Ocean City High School teacher Ricardo Valle on charges of sexually assaulting a student.
Valle, 34, who was living in Seabrook, Texas, is accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2016 while he was a teacher at Ocean City High School. He was extradited last month to New Jersey and was released pending court proceedings.
The petition, directed toward the State Police, the FBI and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, “demands” an investigation into “Ocean City High School’s faculty, guidance, and administration for disorderly persons offenses, failure to act, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, wanton endangerment, reckless negligence, gross negligence, neglect of duty, failure to report, complicity/aiding and abetting, and wrongful death due to negligence, as well as any other criminal acts that are discovered within the scope of the investigation.”
Within the more than 5,000-word essay accompanying the petition are the details of more than 40 personal, anonymous accounts of bullying, grooming, sexual abuse and negligence they say occurred within Ocean City High School.
In a statement in response to the petition Friday, the Ocean City School District said it was not previously aware of the allegations published in the petition. The district statement said school officials immediately reached out to city police to review the accusations and offer cooperation.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
“The physical safety and mental well-being of our students have always been among the Ocean City School District’s foremost concerns. The District has consistently maintained and enforced all anti-harassment, intimidation and bullying policies required by the Department of Education, as well as all reporting obligations for any student who is suspected to have been abused, neglected and/or missing,” the district statement reads. “Any alleged incidents of harassment, intimidation and bullying are taken seriously and investigated consistent with the New Jersey Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act.”
Capt. Mike Emmer of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said his office is reviewing the information posted in the petition. Emmer said anyone with information regarding these or any other allegations should call 0the Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.
A request to Mayor Jay Gillian for comment was not immediately returned Friday.
This is not the first time members of the community have tried to address the mental health crises and bullying students say occurs at Ocean City schools.
Following the 2014 suicide of senior Maliha Chowdhury, of Ocean City, and the 2015 suicide of sophomore John Delgrande, of Upper Township, both of whom family and friends have said were bullied at the high school, the district implemented a series of mental health initiatives including an anonymous tip line to report bullying, a mental health curriculum in health classes and established wellness centers at the middle and high schools.
Both deaths sparked outrage in the community and calls for the school district to take action.
There are also two civil lawsuits, both filed in 2020, pending against the district regarding bullying and sexual assault.
Thomas said the district often does what looks right on paper and doesn’t follow up when real issues occur.
“Every time we do this, every time we put these allegations out there, every time we give our stories, we very often get told by the school district that our stories are no longer relevant because they happened in the past,” said Thomas. “This is not just repeating the same stories that we’ve repeated for years, we’re advocating for students who have similar stories, who are not ready to come forward.”
One of the students who started the petition, a 2018 graduate who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution but whose identity was verified by The Press, said she was abused in school by a former boyfriend. She said that when she tried to report her abuser to school staff, because of his high standing, she was ignored.
The student said she wants to see the administration, including high school Principal Matthew Jamieson, resign.
Thomas said she and the others who started the petition are continuing to receive stories from current and former students that they will share as updates on the petition.
“It’s inspiring that a lot of people are willing to get on and sign and protect these kids,” Thomas said. “When I went to the school district, there was nobody there to protect me.”
Thomas said she hopes all of the recent stories and allegations can create a groundswell to initiate real change.
“When the community sees that there are so many allegations at once, it puts a lot of pressure on the city to actually do something,” she said.
