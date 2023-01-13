Ocean City passes ordinance giving police more options when dealing with unruly juveniles

OCEAN CITY — After a pledge of more cooperation between Cape May County and its municipalities, three members of the county Board of Commissioners attended Thursday's City Council meeting.

Not many others attended the meeting on a blustery winter evening.

Whether by design or coincidence, Commissioners Leonard Desiderio, named the board director at the reorganization meeting this month, E. Marie Hayes and Andy Bulakowski were on hand for the final vote on an ordinance aimed at increasing the options for police dealing with rowdy juveniles.

For the past two summers, Ocean City and multiple other shore communities have seen huge crowds of teenagers gathering on the beach.

Some locals have attributed it to social media or a post-pandemic surge of enthusiasm for the disruptive gatherings, but local officials also blame juvenile justice reforms, which they say make it more difficult for police to detain juveniles for minor offenses.

In many instances, such as in cases of underage possession of cannabis or alcohol, police cannot search someone under 18, and many citations result in warnings from officers rather than charges.

New Atlantic City police deployment plan started, visibility to increase ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department started 2023 with a new deployment plan of 11-hour shi…

Officials throughout the county have lobbied for changes from state lawmakers, but in the meantime, the Ocean City ordinance will give officers additional options, according to city attorney Dottie McCrosson.

The amended ordinance, approved in a unanimous vote, changes 13 areas of the city code to identify nuisance violations as constituting breaches of the peace.

A number of minor violations, from riding bikes on the Boardwalk after hours to jumping from bridges into the water, will move from ordinance violations to a potential charge of disturbing the peace, a category that will give officers the option of taking someone into custody.

The idea is that the chance of a trip to the police station, even a brief one, will likely prove more of a deterrent than a talking-to by an officer, what is formally known as a curbside adjustment.

Council members and a few residents who spoke welcomed the ordinance change, saying things have gotten out of control on the Boardwalk in the summer. Many nights, hundreds of teenagers gather on the dunes.

Most appear to just be talking with friends or making new friends, but police say there have been multiple problems, from fights and drinking to shoplifting.

In Ocean City, ordinance infractions could become ‘disturbing the peace’ OCEAN CITY — Previously minor infractions of city codes could mean a trip to the police stat…

“I don’t take my kids up to the Boardwalk in summertime after dark,” said Council member Tom Rotondi.

He said his family visits in the daytime instead. “I don’t want my kids exposed to it.”

Councilman Bob Barr spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying it will give police an additional tool.

“Anything we can do to stop this nonsense,” Barr said.

Desiderio also praised the step, and said the county and other local officials continue to work on solutions to what they view as a problem. That will include help from Trenton, he said.

“This is not a Republican or a Democratic problem. It’s a problem that we have to work on all together,” Desiderio said.

Cape officials meet to strategize about heading off future unsanctioned events MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County officials continue to call for more police authority to de…

Desiderio had promised when he became county director that commission members would visit municipalities, saying you do not get the same understanding of local issues by reading about a meeting afterward.

Also the mayor of Sea Isle City, Desiderio said the county would work with towns on multiple issues, and has proposed regular meetings with municipalities. The county was already doing a good job of that under previous leadership, he said, but promised to do better.

“You’re going to be hearing from us, and we want to hear from you,” he said.

It was also a chance for Desiderio and Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian to continue a lighthearted rivalry between their neighboring seaside communities. Before Desiderio spoke, Gillian welcomed him to the capital of Cape May County.

Later, Gillian said Ocean City works closely with Sea Isle, including sharing a city manager, and also has close ties with neighboring Upper Township. He suggested those connections could be a model for the rest of the county.