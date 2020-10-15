Ocean City panel discusses options for former car dealership

OCEAN CITY — No one can say the members of the city's Healthy Living Advisory Council fail to dream big.

On Tuesday, members of the volunteer body continued to discuss possibilities for a former car dealership the city is working to acquire next to the city’s Community Center, one of the largest pieces of undeveloped land in the seaside resort town.

Ideas ran from a public water park or BMX track to additional parking for the Ocean City Free Public Library, one of several services housed in the Community Center at 17th Street and Simpson Avenue.

Other proposals included using the space for a public pool, in addition to the pool in the Aquatic and Fitness Center, also at the Community Center, an indoor tennis court, or outdoor workout equipment to better allow people to exercise through the pandemic.

On Tuesday, one member of the council suggested a water park, one that would allow children to splash in spraying water but would not require a lifeguard. In the winter, she said, it could be used for ice skating. There was also a mention of more space for pickleball, including an indoor court for the game, which has seen a rapid increase in popularity.

Members joked that the pickleball people always want more room for pickleball.