OCEAN CITY — More than 40 infants and toddlers raced Tuesday in the annual Pamper Scamper on the Sixth Street beach.

The crawling race for children 15 months and younger starts with the competitors in the center of a parachute. The first one to crawl to the edge of the parachute and the waiting arms of a parent or guardian is the winner, according to a news release from the city.

After several heats divided into age categories, the winners of the championship round were as follows:

Lucy, 14 months, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Jordan, 8 months, Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Landon, 11 months, Middletown, Monmouth County

The event was sponsored by the city and Bowfish Kids on Asbury Avenue. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier and Johnson’s Popcorn also made donations for gift baskets for the winners.

The Pamper Scamper will be followed Thursday by the 113th annual Ocean City Baby Parade. The parade features children 10 and younger cruising the Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Sixth Street with children finishing at 12th Street and all other entries continuing to 14th Street. The parade is free to watch from either side of the Boardwalk. Spectators may bring beach chairs to watch from the railing along the ocean side of the Boardwalk.

The Boardwalk will close to bicycle traffic at 10 a.m. Thursday to make room for the parade, the city said.