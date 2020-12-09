Ocean City outlines flood mitigation plans at town-hall meeting

OCEAN CITY — The city has spent millions on flood prevention in recent years, and is in line to spend $25 million more, city Administrator George Savastano told residents at a virtual town-hall meeting Saturday.
The city plans to tackle flooding issues across the island, he said, with a long-term approach to completing projects and maintaining infrastructure. The proposal outlined Saturday continues through 2025.
Several speakers at the event pointed to flooding in their neighborhoods, and some expressed frustration that it would be years before specific issues would be addressed under the plan. Despite the extensive work done to date, some residents said flooding in their neighborhoods is worse than ever, although others reported a marked improvement because of completed projects.
More than 100 people tuned in for the presentation, followed by a lengthy question-and-answer period.
Savastano spoke from Mayor Jay Gillian’s office in City Hall, joined by the mayor and Carol Beske of ACT Engineers, a firm that has been working closely with the city on infrastructure projects.
ATLANTIC CITY — It was Saturday night at the Hard Rock Casino Hotel and all Joe Lupo could d…
“When it comes to flood mitigation, the one thing I’ve learned over the past 10-11 years is you have to do it right,” Gillian said, adding the city has come to rely on experts for several projects. It has taken time to create the detailed plan.
The future work will not come in phases, he said, but instead will be a continued, steady process.
“My whole goal is tip to tip, get a baseline, and from there do continued maintenance,” he said. “We’re going to get to a point, and then we’re going to maintain it. ... If you don’t take care of your car or your house, they fall apart.”
The low-lying areas along Haven and Simpson avenues are the most flood-prone in the city, Savastano said. The area around West 17th Street also suffers from chronic flooding.
This assessment was confirmed later in the meeting, when several residents brought up continued flooding along Haven Avenue, both from high tides and heavy rains.
It’s difficult not to notice Fat Mezz in North Wildwood.
The city has replaced stormwater pipes and installed pumping stations throughout the island, Savastano said. A recent heavy rain coinciding with a full-moon high tide would have meant flooded streets throughout the day and into the next, he said.
“This past week, the area stayed relatively dry throughout most of the storm," he said.
Support Local Journalism
Between Ninth and 18th streets, there is a project under design to add multiple pump stations, Savastano said. Construction could take place by fall 2021. Fall 2022 could see work around West 17th Street, with another project under consideration for the area from 18th to 26th streets, with still more pump stations, with that work possible by fall 2023.
Savastano showed where flood mitigation has taken place in the south end of the city and outlined where additional projects are in the planning process, to include raising roads, installing berms and pump stations, and improving drainage systems.
According to Savastano, the city’s building codes have also improved flood prevention for private homes.
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 200 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total…
“We’ve done much already. I’d venture to say more than any other barrier island. To get to this point has involved the expenditure of thousands of hours of work planning, designing and building. The next several years will involve many more thousands of hours of work and a considerable expenditure of funds,” he said.
He said the $25 million will be included in the city’s capital plan and will not mean compromising other infrastructure projects, including a planned new public safety building on West Avenue.
Savastano does not expect a spike in property taxes to fund the work. He also said staggering the work would minimize disruption in the form of torn-up roads and detours.
Several residents spoke of continued problems with flooding.
“In the 16 years we’ve lived there, the flooding is increasingly difficult,” said Kathleen McAleenan of Haven Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey’s largest utility bought a 25% stake in an offshore wind farm Fri…
“We have to wade to get into our house. Up to our knees,” said resident Albert Grimes. “We experienced that probably four times this year already.”
He and others spoke of inconvenience and the potential damage to cars and property from flood waters. Many spoke of the flooding along Haven Avenue, causing problems for kids getting to school and residents putting their trash out. Gillian said residents should not worry about public safety response, stating the city’s firetrucks and ambulances can get through.
Other speakers were disappointed they would wait years for flood control projects to reach their neighborhoods.
Residents and property owners should not expect flooding to ever be eliminated, Gillian said, though the city is committed to doing what is possible.
“Flooding is an issue that affects everybody in Ocean City in some way, and the city remains fully committed to providing relief to all areas of the island. We will never be able to stop all flooding, but I believe we can make a significant difference in the quality of life for those who live in flood-prone neighborhoods,” he said in a statement after the meeting. “I also want to reassure everybody that this will be an ongoing mission — we will always be prepared to maintain and improve upon the work we have completed.”
OCBEACHTrees_Press beach trees Stow
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
112920_nws_octree
112920_nws_octree
112920_nws_octree
112920_nws_octree
112920_nws_octree
112920_nws_octree
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees shells
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (17)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (11)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (8)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (5)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (15)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (4)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees North(9)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (16)
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (13)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.