Ocean City outlines flood mitigation plans at town-hall meeting

The future work will not come in phases, he said, but instead will be a continued, steady process.

“My whole goal is tip to tip, get a baseline, and from there do continued maintenance,” he said. “We’re going to get to a point, and then we’re going to maintain it. ... If you don’t take care of your car or your house, they fall apart.”

The low-lying areas along Haven and Simpson avenues are the most flood-prone in the city, Savastano said. The area around West 17th Street also suffers from chronic flooding.

This assessment was confirmed later in the meeting, when several residents brought up continued flooding along Haven Avenue, both from high tides and heavy rains.

The city has replaced stormwater pipes and installed pumping stations throughout the island, Savastano said. A recent heavy rain coinciding with a full-moon high tide would have meant flooded streets throughout the day and into the next, he said.

“This past week, the area stayed relatively dry throughout most of the storm," he said.

