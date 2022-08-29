 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Ocean City OKs affordable housing ordinance

  • 0
011922-pac-nws-ocparking
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY – City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an ordinance transferring property to a new non-profit organization to create 10 affordable housing units.

The five properties, on lots throughout Ocean City, will be developed as duplexes to be rented to families who meet income qualifications.

“This is a part of our affordable housing plan that we’ve been working on since 2015,” city attorney Dottie McCrosson told City Council.

She said the Ocean City Community Development Corporation, a non-profit entity, has been created to develop the properties, through the Ocean City Housing Authority.

Applicants for the properties will need to meet qualifications under federal and state affordable housing rules, and will pay rent, but it will be below the current market rate.

People are also reading…

Resident Donna Moore had questions at the meeting. She asked if the city would retain ownership or the properties.

“We are not in the business of renting properties, or in maintaining rental properties. The Housing Authority is,” she said. “They are in the business of maintaining properties and qualifying applicants.”

This arrangement will also allow state grant money to offset the construction costs.

“It’s a very complicated process with a lot of moving parts, but we land on an non-profit corporation in the hands of the agency in Ocean City best qualified to develop and manage the units,” McCrosson said.

The deal is part of Ocean City’s settlement agreement of its affordable housing obligation, McCrosson told City Council members when the ordinance was introduced earlier this month. The properties will help the city meet its affordable housing goals, which are part of a settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center.

The city-owned properties are in several neighborhoods and include 240 Haven Ave., 244 Haven Ave., 224-26 Simpson Ave., 3300-02 Bay Ave., and 3304-06 Bay Ave. All the lots appear to be vacant. Two of the properties needed to be subdivided, which has already been accomplished, McCrosson said.

Council member Bob Barr, who also serves as the chair of the Housing Authority, spoke in favor of the ordinance. He said housing issues can be very difficult to navigate, but said the end result will be more opportunities for young families to live in town.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News