Ocean City OKs affordable housing ordinance

OCEAN CITY – City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an ordinance transferring property to a new non-profit organization to create 10 affordable housing units.

The five properties, on lots throughout Ocean City, will be developed as duplexes to be rented to families who meet income qualifications.

“This is a part of our affordable housing plan that we’ve been working on since 2015,” city attorney Dottie McCrosson told City Council.

She said the Ocean City Community Development Corporation, a non-profit entity, has been created to develop the properties, through the Ocean City Housing Authority.

Applicants for the properties will need to meet qualifications under federal and state affordable housing rules, and will pay rent, but it will be below the current market rate.

Resident Donna Moore had questions at the meeting. She asked if the city would retain ownership or the properties.

“We are not in the business of renting properties, or in maintaining rental properties. The Housing Authority is,” she said. “They are in the business of maintaining properties and qualifying applicants.”

This arrangement will also allow state grant money to offset the construction costs.

“It’s a very complicated process with a lot of moving parts, but we land on an non-profit corporation in the hands of the agency in Ocean City best qualified to develop and manage the units,” McCrosson said.

The deal is part of Ocean City’s settlement agreement of its affordable housing obligation, McCrosson told City Council members when the ordinance was introduced earlier this month. The properties will help the city meet its affordable housing goals, which are part of a settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center.

The city-owned properties are in several neighborhoods and include 240 Haven Ave., 244 Haven Ave., 224-26 Simpson Ave., 3300-02 Bay Ave., and 3304-06 Bay Ave. All the lots appear to be vacant. Two of the properties needed to be subdivided, which has already been accomplished, McCrosson said.

Council member Bob Barr, who also serves as the chair of the Housing Authority, spoke in favor of the ordinance. He said housing issues can be very difficult to navigate, but said the end result will be more opportunities for young families to live in town.