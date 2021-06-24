Ocean City office offers support for Pride Month

OCEAN CITY — Things have changed dramatically for LGBTQ youth in Ocean City and in the nation in recent years, according to speakers at a panel discussion Tuesday presented by the city’s Division of Social Services.
But complete acceptance is not yet a reality.
“Even just a year ago, I had a 16-year-old who had to find a new place to live when he came out to his mom,” said Noel Hiers, director of the school-based youth services program at Cape May County Technical High School and adviser to the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance.
She was one of four panelists at the virtual event, called OC Talks!, at which speakers offered advice for those contemplating coming out to family and friends as well as to those seeking to be better allies.
It’s easy to think that by 2021, young people would no longer have to worry about discrimination over their sexuality or gender, Hiers said.
PLEASANTVILLE — Morgan Wells has annually created some of the evening gowns men in drag stru…
“Then I have somebody in my office who is 16 years old and essentially homeless because his mother said he could not live under her roof,” she said.
Also joining the panel were Laurie Dutton of the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Center at Stockton University; Barbara Bennet, representing the support and advocacy group PFLAG Egg Harbor Township; and Carrie Merritt, the health and wellness educator at the Ocean City Primary School and the girls’ strength and conditioning coach at Ocean City High School.
Over the course of about an hour, the participants discussed local and national issues. A common theme was that students and young people are leading the conversation about gender and sexuality and that parents, teachers and other adults should be prepared to listen.
They also celebrated Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders who made history this week as the first active NFL player to announce he is gay. At the panel, members said that eventually, these kinds of announcements will be no big deal, but for now, the visibility and acceptance play an important role.
Merritt said it is critical for kids to see happy, functioning and accepted families and gay coaches and teachers. She was the Cape May County Teacher of the Year and in 2019 and was named Citizen of the Year by the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. She's married to Lisa Rumer.
Atlantic County will keep taxes flat this year, collecting $4.4 million less from taxpayers …
“We’re just part of the Ocean City community,” she said. “It’s important to know that that exists.”
But concerns remain. Panelists cited statistics showing transgender people of color are far more likely to face violence, or even murder. A report from the Human Rights Campaign tracked a record number of transgender and gender non-conforming people in 2020. A significant proportion of those killed were Black transgender women.
Many of the questions submitted in advance of the meeting focused on ways to support young people. Bennet recommended several books but said the most important thing is to offer unconditional love and support.
Dutton suggested assuming there is good will even from people who may have trouble accepting change, saying they may feel threatened or simply not understand.
“It’s really about respectfully communicating,” she said. “I would say, forgive yourself if you make a mistake. If you mess up on someone’s pronoun, ask what the individual prefers. There’s no expiration date on apologies.”
VENTNOR — The law has been an integral part of Vanessa Calixto’s relatively short life.
Hiers said schools and communities that are safer for gay, transgender and nonbinary people are safer all around.
“It’s all about having space for everybody,” she said.
This was the first in a planned monthly discussion series. Samantha Kurtz-Seif, Ocean City’s director of social services, organized and led the event. She said she decided that because the series began in June, Pride Month, it would be a good time to discuss LGBTQ issues.
Kurtz-Seif started as the new social services director in March.
“The goal is to make my office more inclusive,” she said.
As Atlantic City’s first LGBTQ program coordinator, Judah-Abijah Dorrington is focused on cr…
The four women on the panel have had different experiences related to LGBTQ issues and youth, she said. But each is an example of an adult who will offer support and a safe space for young people.
“If you’re a kid considering coming out, there are other people who have felt that way in your community or else in your school,” she said.
After the topic of the event was announced, Kurtz-Seif said, she did hear some pushback from community members who objected to the topic, but she said there was very little.
“My goal was to keep everything really positive,” she said.
Kurtz-Seif said at the event that she wants to expand the reach of the city’s social services office, including working on issues of mental health and public health.
For more information, call Kurtz-Seif at 609-525-9288. Contact PFLAG Egg Harbor Township at pflageht@gmail.com or 609-445-4539.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.