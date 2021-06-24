Ocean City office offers support for Pride Month

Over the course of about an hour, the participants discussed local and national issues. A common theme was that students and young people are leading the conversation about gender and sexuality and that parents, teachers and other adults should be prepared to listen.

They also celebrated Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders who made history this week as the first active NFL player to announce he is gay. At the panel, members said that eventually, these kinds of announcements will be no big deal, but for now, the visibility and acceptance play an important role.

Merritt said it is critical for kids to see happy, functioning and accepted families and gay coaches and teachers. She was the Cape May County Teacher of the Year and in 2019 and was named Citizen of the Year by the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. She's married to Lisa Rumer.

“We’re just part of the Ocean City community,” she said. “It’s important to know that that exists.”

But concerns remain. Panelists cited statistics showing transgender people of color are far more likely to face violence, or even murder. A report from the Human Rights Campaign tracked a record number of transgender and gender non-conforming people in 2020. A significant proportion of those killed were Black transgender women.

