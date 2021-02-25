 Skip to main content
Ocean City offers help scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Ocean City offers help scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Vaccine Clinic

Atlantic County health workers administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

OCEAN CITY — The city has put together a team of staff and volunteers to help residents who may have no or limited ability to complete the online registration or scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The team will do its best to schedule appointments, but the program offers no guarantee of receiving a vaccination, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said in a news release.

The team has no special access to any vaccine program, but members know the online scheduling systems and are willing to do the work and the waiting on behalf of seniors trying to schedule appointments, Bergen said.

Residents in need of this service can call 609-399-6111 or stop by the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; City Hall Welcome Center, 861 Asbury Ave.; or 46th Street Welcome Center, 46th Street and West Avenue, to provide the information necessary to make sure they are registered with the New Jersey State Vaccine Registration System, Bergen said.

Once residents are in the registration system, they will be in line for vaccinations in Cape May County as they become available and may be able to schedule an appointment at another available site, Bergen said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

