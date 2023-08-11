OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday unanimously supported Dave Winslow, a former Board of Education member and the longtime organizer of the Night in Venice boat parade, to fill Bob Barr’s position representing the city’s 4th Ward.
Barr resigned the seat to join the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, filling the unexpired term of E. Marie Hayes, who in turn resigned to serve as the county surrogate.
Joined by his wife, Kathleen, Winslow immediately took the oath of office and a seat at the council meeting. Because of the timing of the appointment, to keep the job, Winslow will have to run in the general election in November and, if successful there, run again in the city’s spring nonpartisan election, when all four ward council seats are up for a vote.
Winslow, 69, retired in January. Most recently, he was a vice president for human resources working in the hospitality industry.
Originally from Broomall, Pennsylvania, he moved to Ocean City in 1977, where his three sons attended Ocean City schools.
“This was always home. No matter where I was, I commuted back to Ocean City every weekend,” Winslow said.
The city honored Barr’s work over the past seven years on council. Mayor Jay Gillian said as a member of county government, the two may even see more of each other.
“You’re not getting rid of any of us,” Gillian said.
Reading a resolution honoring Barr, Gillian cited Barr’s diagnosis with cerebral palsy, and Barr’s refusal to let that stop him.
“He never subscribed to the idea that ‘I can’t,’” Gillian said. He also cited Barr’s work with the Ocean City Housing Authority.
The otherwise heartfelt honor included some levity.
“Perhaps the only blemish on his impeccable record is his lifelong love of the Kansas City Chiefs,” Gillian said. Deep in Eagles country, Barr has remained steadfast in his support of the Chiefs, who beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February.
Barr thanked the members of council, the city staff and the mayor. He said he and Gillian have not always been on the same side of issues but said he knew the mayor always had Ocean City’s best interests at heart.
“It’s certainly difficult to say goodbye to something that you love so dearly,” Barr said. “I’ve loved every minute, every second of serving the 4th Ward. It was the honor of a lifetime, and no matter what else I do, it will be the greatest honor of my life, I think.”
Barr had to resign his city seat before joining the county governing body. County Commissioner Director Len Desiderio is able to remain the mayor of Sea Isle City because he held both positions before the change in state law preventing holding two or more elected offices, and is therefore grandfathered. He appears to be one of only two officials to hold two elected positions in New Jersey.
Barr’s appointment to county government, and Hayes’ appointment as surrogate, will mean they begin the election campaign as incumbents. Barr is running for the two years left on Hayes’ term.
Barr will join incumbent Commissioner Will Morey and Melanie Collette of Middle Township on the Republican ticket for three seats on county government. There is a single Democrat on the ballot, Patricia O’Connor, running for a three-year term.
Challenging Hayes for surrogate is Beverly McCall, who won the Democratic nomination with a write-in campaign.
