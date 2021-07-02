 Skip to main content
Ocean City named best New Jersey beach for 8th straight year
For the eighth straight year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as "New Jersey's Favorite Beach" at the start of Fourth of July weekend.

The statewide poll has been held by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium since 2008 and is designed to "inspire pride in and the stewardship of New Jersey's beaches while promoting a little healthy competition between New Jersey's favorite beach towns," according to a news release.

Representatives announced the winner in a presentation Friday morning at the Ocean City Music Pier. 

Ocean City was the top beach, and Sea Isle City was second. They were the top two finishers in Cape May County.

Voters may only vote once, according to the organization. 

“Congratulations to everybody in Ocean City for achieving this honor,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in the release. “The recognition is a testament to the hard work of the city team, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Development Commission, the Boardwalk and Downtown Merchants associations, local businesses, all volunteer groups and the entire community in making Ocean City a superior place to live, work and play.”

There are four counties in the state along the Jersey Shore. Brigantine and Margate were the top two finishers for Atlantic County; Beach Haven and Point Pleasant Beach were the top two in Ocean County; and Spring Lake and Asbury Park were the top two in Monmouth County.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

