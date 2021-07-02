Ocean City named best beach for 8th straight year

For the eighth straight year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as "New Jersey's Favorite Beach" at the start of Fourth of July weekend.

The statewide poll has been held by the N.J. Sea Grant Consortium since 2008 and is designed to "inspire pride in and the stewardship of New Jersey's beaches while promoting a little healthy competition between New Jersey's favorite beach towns," a news release said.

Representatives announced the winner in a presentation on the Ocean City Music Pier on Friday morning.

Voters may only vote once. Ocean City was the top beach, and Sea Isle City was second. They were the top two finishers in Cape May County.

“Congratulations to everybody in Ocean City for achieving this honor,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in the release. “The recognition is a testament to the hard work of the city team, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Development Commission, the Boardwalk and Downtown Merchants associations, local businesses, all volunteer groups and the entire community in making Ocean City a superior place to live, work and play.”