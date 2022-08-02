Ocean City museum now houses trunk of tree that dates to before town's founding

OCEAN CITY — The trunk of a historic tree that shaded four Methodist ministers as they met in 1879 to establish a Christian retreat they would name Ocean City has a new home at the Ocean City Historical Museum, the city said Tuesday.

The tree is now on display at the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday at 1735 Simpson Ave., with free admission for visitors. The display is part of a section of the museum dedicated to the founding of Ocean City.

The tree had been housed at the Ocean City Tabernacle, but it was decided the new location would best serve visitors interested in Ocean City history, the city said in a news release.

The display notes that the Rev. S. Wesley Lake; his brothers, Ezra and James; and the Rev. William B. Wood met under the tree 143 years ago and “prayed for God’s guidance and blessing on their plans.”

At the time, the tree was located near what is now North Street, the city said.

“I love history, and I’m excited to see our Historical Museum continue to evolve,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “I want to encourage everybody to check out the new exhibit.”