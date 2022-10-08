Ocean City moves forward with beach tag cost hike

OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday unanimously introduced an ordinance that would, if approved on a final vote, increase beach tag costs across the board.

Daily and weekly tag costs would double, and the cost of a seasonal beach tag would increase by $10. Members of City Council described the hike as unfortunate but overdue, while a resident said it goes too far.

“I’m here to tell you, I don’t know how much more people can pay for the privilege of coming to Ocean City,” said resident Shelia Hartranft. “There are limits.”

She suggested the city change its motto to "America’s Greatest Affluent Family Resort" and said the increased cost would end up stinging Boardwalk merchants as visitors seek to reduce their costs by forgoing pizza, T-shirts and other purchases.

As introduced, the cost of a seasonal tag for 2023 would be $35 under the new ordinance, or $30 if purchased by May 31. This year, the tags were $25, or $20 if bought before the season started.

The cost of a daily tag would increase from $5 to $10. Weekly beach tags were $10 this year and would also double, increasing to $20.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at City Hall at 861 Asbury Ave., when members of the public will have a chance to weigh in before the council vote.

As costs rise for families, so do the costs of maintaining the city’s beaches, city Finance Director Frank Donato said at the Thursday meeting. The stated purpose of beach tags is to cover the expense of beach operations, which would otherwise fall to those paying property taxes. Donato, and others, described beach tags as a way for those using the beach to pay the costs.

“It got to the point, our expenses were starting to exceed the revenues,” Donato said. “When we’re operating the beaches at a loss, guess where the loss ends up? On your tax bill.”

The city brings in about $4 million a year from beach tags. For summer 2022, the number fell slightly short of that, Donato said. It is one of the biggest revenue sources for the city, he said, aside from property taxes. With the increase, he estimated the city will collect more than $5 million in tag sales next year.

As council discussed the budget this year, he said, council members supported increasing user fees. The seasonal tag cost has not increased for more than a decade, while the weekly and daily tag price has not increased for 20 years, he said.

“I think we were all in agreement that we needed to revisit some pricing structures,” he said. "Operating, maintaining, cleaning and protecting seven miles of beach is a huge, huge cost to Ocean City every year. At the same time, it’s the number one draw to this island hands down.”

Council members supported the increase.

“Unfortunately the cost of everything is going up,” said Council member Bob Barr. “We tried for as long as we could not to do this, but we’re at a breaking point and we can’t do it anymore.”

“I’m really ready to move forward with this,” said Council member Karen Bergman. “I think it’s about time and long overdue.”

Donato said the costs are similar to other communities in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

In Margate and Ventnor, seasonal tags are $20, or $10 before the season, but Donato said there are no weekly or daily options there, so someone visiting for a short time has to buy a tag for the entire summer.

Council members also discussed the practice of rental houses, hotels and other accommodations offering courtesy beach tags for guests. Many hotels in Ocean City spend thousands of dollars a year on seasonal tags.

Council member Jody Levchuk said he would have liked the daily tag rate to remain the same and put the increase into the seasonal pass, citing that practice.

“Rental property owners are buying these at a discount, putting them in the closet of their house, and then allowing their guests to use them over and over and over again,” Levchuk said.

Councilman Terry Crowley made a similar point but said it would be difficult for the city to prevent the practice.

Cape May had tried, kicking off a lengthy legal battle at the close of the 1990s and into the new century. At that time, city officials said the beach maintenance was operating at a deficit.

About three years ago, Cape May began offering a commercial beach tag. At a cost of $100 a year, the tag is for bed-and-breakfast inns, hotels, motels and other rental properties to provide for their guests, and is expressly transferable. A regular seasonal tag is $30 in Cape May.

Contacted Friday, Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock said this was the third summer the city has offered the tag, and that it has sold well so far.

No one in Ocean City government suggested taking that step as part of the discussion on the ordinance.

No one under 12 needs a beach tag, and tags are provided for free to veterans and active duty service members, which Donato said was required by state law, adding the city fully supports both allowances.

He said several residents suggested offering a discount to locals, but added that is considered discriminatory under the state statute and would not be allowed.

One resident, Frank Worrell, supported the increase at the meeting, describing it as only fair. He also thanked the city, because as a veteran, his tag is free each year.