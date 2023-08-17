OCEAN CITY — The city held its annual Miss Crustacean Beauty Pageant on Wednesday on the beach at Sixth Street. Families showcased their pet hermit crabs in elaborately themed dioramas, and the winner earned the coveted Cucumber Rind Cup.
Winners are as follows:
Grand Champion: Savannah, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Miss Hawaiian Crab
Second place: Maddie, Wrightstown, Burlington County, Kentucky Crab Derby
3rd place: Michael, Franklinville, Gloucester County, SpongeBob
Honorable mention: Julia, Warrington, Pennsylvania, Beach Butterfly
The event was followed by the Hermit Crab Races, and Brody from Philadelphia and his crab, Jessica, took home the win, with Jessica completing the race in 19.6 seconds. Second place went to Jack from Woodbury, Gloucester County, with his crab, Bus, and third place was taken by Callahan from Springfield with his crab, Hermy Dos.
