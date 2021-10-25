Ocean City mayor: Wind turbines should not be seen from beach

Opposition to the offshore wind turbines has built as the project gets closer to reality. In his comments, Gillian mentioned concerns raised by commercial and recreational fishing groups.

“The project should not move forward until all concerns of the fishing communities are adequately addressed,” he said, also saying potential threats to the environment and to the public should also be addressed.

Gillian mentioned that Ørsted has reached out to his office about the possibility of community impact payments. He wants that, too.

“Ocean Wind should provide Ocean City with an annual impact fee and fund a flood mitigation project in the area where transmission lines would cross under the island,” he said.

Ocean City residents will have a chance to hear about the project at an open house set for 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk.

Ørsted originally planned to locate the turbines closer to the beach, but amended those plans early in the process, with the closest turbine 15 miles offshore. In previous comments, officials with the company said it would not be possible to locate the project entirely over the horizon.