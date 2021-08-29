Ocean City mayor warns of flooding through Sunday

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian warned residents and those visiting the city Sunday of flooding into the afternoon.

Due to extremely heavy rainfall, many streets are flooded, Gillian said. The forecast calls for continued periods of rain throughout the day and a high tide at 1:50 p.m. at the Ninth Street Bridge, he said.

Because of that, Gillian warned to limit travel until flood waters recede.

"For your own safety and to protect vehicles and property, do not drive through flooded streets," Gillian wrote.

Sunday's Battle at the Beach games aren't happening in Ocean City A heavy rain storm in Ocean City has forced organizers of the Battle at the Beach to move al…

"Our pumping systems are working, and when the rain slows, we expect the streets to clear quickly," he added.

The flooding already had an impact on the city Sunday. Ocean City High School was hosting the final day of the three-day Battle at the Beach football showcase at Carey Stadium. Due to high flooding, the three games scheduled for Sunday were moved to different locations.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.