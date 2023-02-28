OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay A. Gillian said Tuesday he is choosing not to support a proposal by local hotel mogul Eustace Mita to build a 400,000-square-foot hotel between Fifth and Sixths streets near Ocean City High School and Gillian's Wonderland Pier.

Mita presented his plan to City Council last week, touting the hotel as a way to transform the city.

"I told Mr. Mita that while I understand the need for hotel rooms in Ocean City, I cannot and will not support his proposal to the council," Gillian said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Mita's ICONA Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The envisioned seven-story hotel would include 325 rooms and cost about $175 million.

ICONA Resorts has hotels throughout Cape May County. Mita previously said he'd eyed the city as a potential spot to expand his hospitality endeavors.

Boardwalk high-rise hotel proposed for Ocean City OCEAN CITY — Developer and hotelier Eustace Mita brought a proposal for a $175 million luxur…

Plans presented at the council meeting show a multistory property that encompasses an entire block, with an enclosed rooftop pool and retail space along the Boardwalk, along with a central gazebo and an open area.

The proposal could face several challenges, including obtaining the land from the city, getting site approval and acquiring permits through the state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act.

In his pitch to the city, Mita said the area where he would build the hotel was not currently generating revenue. The project would include the area between a municipal parking lot and an area of the beach between the bulkhead and the Boardwalk, where there is now a line of beach volleyball courts.

The property would likely need to go out to bid, as public land, and be independently assessed. Mita told council his business would become the highest taxpayer in the city.

Mita has multiple hotels in Cape May County, and builds high-end private homes under the company Achristavest.