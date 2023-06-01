OCEAN CITY — City officials seem likely to move forward with a new transient tax on properties rented through third-party applications such as Vrbo and Airbnb, potentially bringing new revenue to municipal operations.

As discussed at a recent meeting, the tax would not apply to hotel and motel rooms, or to properties rented through a Realtor. And it would definitely not apply to anyone this summer.

“If you’re interested in doing it, I suggest we get it on an agenda for August or September, so it could go into effect in January and apply for the whole next season,” advised city attorney Dottie McCrosson at the most recent City Council meeting May 25.

Council member Bob Barr advocated for a new tax this spring as part of council’s discussion of this year’s budget.

At the same meeting, council unanimously approved a $98.9 million budget that includes an increase to the local tax rate of 1.7 cents, bringing the rate per $100 of assessed property value to 49.67 cents, which works out to $2,483.50 in city taxes for a home assessed at $500,000. That does not include school or county taxes.

There was no comment during the public hearing.

When the budget was introduced earlier this year, Barr said the rental apps add the local tax to their bills, so there would be no administrative costs for the city.

“It’s basically found money,” he said. “It doesn’t really cost the city anything.”

Council has two options, McCrosson said. A hotel/motel occupancy tax could be applied in addition to the existing state taxes, while a transient accommodations tax could be applied to the rental of houses and rooms through booking services like Vrbo and Airbnb, two of the most popular systems in the United States.

There are others, including at least one site specific to Ocean City, which connect vacationers and property owners. The systems may charge a percentage of the reservation cost, charge a fee to the host or split the fee between the host and the vacationer.

Vrbo, which stands for vacation rental by owner, started in 1995 and is now owned by Expedia. Airbnb started in Seattle in 2008. There are multiple other similar sites, like HomeAway, Hometogo and Turnkey.

McCrosson indicated that the rules governing local taxes on transient property rentals are complicated, both in terms of what transactions could be taxed and what portions of the total bill could fall under the tax. For instance, she said, a continental breakfast would not be included in the tax.

The city could charge up to 3%, she said, “which would eventually filter down into Frank’s hands.”

She meant Frank Donato, the city’s chief financial officer. Members of council asked whether the funds could be earmarked for tourism, infrastructure or other needs, but Donato said it would go into the general fund, along with property taxes, beach tag sales and other revenue.

Council member Terrence Crowley suggested having a clear explanation for where the money would go would help when explaining to visitors why the city imposed the extra tax. Gillian said the influx of summer visitors each year requires city spending in a variety of areas, from infrastructure to police to staffing in all city departments.

Most members of council said they would be interested in exploring the potential further later this year.

A state document indicates that Cape May County towns Cape May, Lower Township, Middle Township and West Cape May have a municipal tax on accommodations, each at 3%, and Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest combined have an additional tax on accommodations and a tourism tax assessment.

Somers Point and some other Atlantic County towns also have an additional tax of 3%.

There was no response from the press offices of Airbnb or Vrbo on Wednesday. Attempts to speak with someone with the Ocean City Board of Realtors or with an organization of hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfast inns were not immediately successful either.