Ocean City man killed after hit by car
top story

Ocean City man killed after hit by car

OCEAN CITY — A city man has died after he was hit by a car driven by a Philadelphia man with a suspended driver's license last week, officials said Tuesday.

At 11:28 a.m. Thursday, John Francis Wilson Jr., 83, was hit by the side-view mirror of a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Douglas Montealegre, 33, after Wilson walked out from between two parked cars in the 700 block of Asbury Avenue, the city said in a news release.

An investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and city police determined Wilson was not in a crosswalk and was hit as the car traveled north on Asbury toward Seventh Street.

Wilson suffered head trauma and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he later died, the statement said.

Montealegre was charged with operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended involving an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, the statement said. He also was found to have outstanding warrants.

The accident remains under investigation.

