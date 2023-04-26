CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Superior Court judge found Ocean City resident Nelson Dice guilty Wednesday of resisting arrest in an incident outside St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Ocean City in November 2021.

Judge Christine Smith sentenced Dice to 180 days in jail, along with court costs.

Dice, 62, has already been in custody for 523 days. Most of that was spent in the Cape May County jail, but several people familiar with the case say he was also in the Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Winslow Township, Camden County, for evaluation. Dice has refused to accept his court-appointed public defender, Elton Anglada, and indicated he does not recognize the court’s authority.

The matter stems from a dispute Dice had with the pastor of St. Peter’s, the Rev. Erik Hall, and with the church organization. The details of the dispute were not discussed in court Wednesday, and a person who answered the phone at the church said there would be no comment from Hall or from the church.

Over the span of years, matters escalated, even as Dice became more strident in asserting his religious liberties were being infringed.

Dice had also faced charges of stalking the pastor, but prosecuting attorney Saverio Carroccia moved to dismiss that charge as the court session opened Wednesday morning. Still pending, and set for another bench trial May 3, is one more misdemeanor charge. Carroccia said after the ruling that he did not know the details of that charge, which was set to be handled by another attorney in the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Carroccia asked that a condition of Dice’s eventual release be that he stay away from the church and its leaders.

”I’m going back to St. Peter’s the moment I’m free, the next Sunday. Police are going to be there,” Dice told the judge. “I have a right go to my church. I never threatened anyone.”

Ocean City Briefs: Architect hired for public safety building OCEAN CITY — Without fanfare or discussion, City Council on Thursday approved an $81,500 con…

Dice became a well-known figure in Ocean City before his arrest, appearing at City Council meetings and standing near the foot of the Ninth Street bridge leading into town wearing a black-and-white striped prison outfit.

Police Sgt. Joshua Clark, testifying in court, described the outfit as appearing to be a costume, such as one worn on Halloween. Anglada said that description was derogatory, and suggested Dice wore the prison garb as part of a protest.

On Wednesday, Dice had on a dull green short-sleeved pullover above a long-sleeved white shirt, with “Cape May County Jail” marked in black block letters on the top layer. He still had the long white hair and beard he wore before his arrest, and while in court his hands were shackled at his waist.

According to several people familiar with Dice’s case, he subscribes to the sovereign citizens movement, a complicated and somewhat amorphous belief system that suggests the American legal system has been replaced, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In Dice’s case, he has told council at public meetings that the New Jersey Constitution is Communist, and has argued there and at other public meetings that his dispute with St. Peter's belonged in a church court rather than with local police.

He has also told officials that he prefers his name be used only with lowercase letters.

Information on the sovereign citizens movement indicates an often-used tactic is to flood court systems with filings, what were described as often including nonsensical language based on the movement’s beliefs. In this instance, Assignment Judge Michael Blee has issued an order that Dice could only file motions after he reviewed them, according to statements made in court.

Dice could not be contacted for an interview. Family members suggest he would likely be happy to talk, but officials at the Cape May County jail said all communications would also need Blee’s approval, which could not immediately be obtained.

Year-round meter plan moves forward for Ocean City downtown OCEAN CITY — It’s hard to tell people what to do, explained Mayor Jay Gillian on Thursday, b…

Clark was the only witness for the prosecution. Carroccia also showed about seven minutes of video from Clark’s body camera of the arrest.

In the video, Dice can be seen bicycling toward the church, wearing his black-and-white stripes, as Clark calls him by name and tells him he is under arrest. He continues to ride forward, and Clark radios two other officers to stop him.

The two officers block his way, and at one point he falls off the bike and into a shrub. Both the defense and the prosecution noted that the officers were gentle with Dice, with Clark saying over and over “it’s OK,” and that the officers would not hurt him.

His hands are cuffed behind his back and he is taken across the street and placed in a police vehicle. Clark testified that Dice tensed his arms and dragged his feet. At one point, Dice can be heard asking why he was being arrested. He also called out that he was being assaulted, and before being placed in the police vehicle starts to shout, “Where is the warrant? Where is the warrant?”

Anglada argued it hardly looked like resisting arrest. The demeanor of the officers was calm, and Dice did not try to kick, punch or even go limp during the arrest.

At one point, Anglada thanked the police for their gentleness.

Carroccia said Dice was not charged with the more serious level of resisting arrest, such as would have resulted if he tried to punch or kick the officers, or even with seeking to elude the police when he kept riding away when told he was under arrest. Although he has been in custody for more than a year, charges heard Wednesday were for a misdemeanor.

Several sources familiar with the case indicated Dice declined pretrial intervention or any plea deal, which might have meant a much earlier release.

Upper Township man indicted in fatal pedestrian strike CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Upper Township man accused of fat…

Both the defense and prosecuting attorneys said that in New Jersey, a person can be charged with resisting arrest even if the reason for the arrest is found to be invalid. In this case, the stalking charge for which he was arrested was dropped, but the resisting arrest charge remains.

Dice said he had witnesses he would like to call. Smith said his defense attorney has the right to subpoena witnesses, but Dice would need to speak with him.

So far, Dice has refused to speak with his attorney. Anglada told the court it was the first time he had defended someone without meeting them first.

“I do not recognize this gentleman here,” Dice told the judge.

“Your appointed attorney, Mr. Dice, even though you don’t acknowledge him, he has the ability to subpoena witnesses on your behalf for your next trial,” Smith said.

There was no jury. As a bench trial, the judge decides the facts. Smith indicated there would be no jury next Wednesday, either.

“So I’m not going to get a trial by jury on that one, either?” Dice asked. Smith said a defendant is not entitled to a trial by jury for a misdemeanor charge.

“So basically, you lock somebody up for a year and a half, then you refuse to sentence, so you can just say ‘time served,’” Dice told the judge. “Is that what this county does to people?”

Dice said he planned to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, but that would not be the next step in an appeal process.

“Good luck, Mr. Dice,” Smith said.

There was a character witness on Dice’s behalf, Steve Bassett. The prosecution accepted his assertion that Dice was peaceful, honest and law abiding without his taking the stand. Bassett said he had been a member of the church, but has since left after seeing the treatment of Dice and over other disagreements.

Dice also testified on his own behalf but was prevented from saying much. As Dice began his testimony describing his citizenship, Carroccia objected, saying it was irrelevant to the question before the court. He similarly objected as Dice began to talk about the background of the dispute.

Anglada accepted the objections.

Before being returned to jail, Dice told Smith he believes she overstepped her jurisdiction.