Ocean City man dies in crash at base of Route 52 causeway
0 comments
top story

Ocean City man dies in crash at base of Route 52 causeway

Carousel breaking Cape May icon.jpg

OCEAN CITY — A 66-year-old city man died Tuesday after the car he was a passenger in was struck at the base of the Route 52 causeway. 

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Ocean City police say they are investigating the cause of the accident that killed John David Andrews.

According to police, the crash occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday when Kevin Farrell, 48, of Somers Point was attempting to make a left turn from the eastbound lane of Ninth Street onto Bay Avenue northbound. Farrell's car was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 33-year-old Ruddy Narvaez Jr., of Galloway Township, who was headed west on Ninth Street.

The Jeep struck the passenger side, where Andrews was seated, of the 2005 Mercury Sable driven by Farrell. 

Andrews was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, where he was pronounced dead, but the exact cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Farrell is being treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City. 

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the full circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No charges have been filed. 

Anyone with information on this accident can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or Ocean City police at 609-399-1295. Report a tip anonymously at either cmcsheriff.net or Cape May County Crime Stoppers by calling 609-889-3597.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

