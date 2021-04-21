Ocean City looks to hire contractor to run Beach Patrol while probe into sexual assault allegations continues

OCEAN CITY — The city is looking to hire an independent contractor to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Beach Patrol while an investigation is conducted in response to allegations of sexual harassment and assault by patrol members posted by an Instagram account.
“Effective immediately, I have appointed Aide to the Mayor Michael Allegretto to oversee operations of the Ocean City Beach Patrol,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a letter to residents posted on the city’s website. “His charge will be to retain an experienced labor attorney with a strong background in employment investigations to ensure the city’s policies and procedures are sufficient, correctly implemented and properly communicated; and to engage an independent contractor to oversee the day-to-day operations of the patrol while the investigation is conducted.”
The allegations were made from the Instagram account @ocbp_predators. In the description of the account, which was created last week, the owner asks users to privately message them about their experiences so they can be anonymously shared with the public.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations of sexual harassment fr…
As of Wednesday evening, the page had more than 160 posts of users detailing incidents of sexual harassment and assault during their time in or around the Beach Patrol. The posts appear as text, presumably copied from the messages received with names blocked out. The account had grown to more than 7,600 followers in less than a week.
Last week, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said it was investigating the allegations.
“Going forward, the city will take a number of steps to ensure that all our city team members work in a safe environment,” Gillian said in the letter to residents.
City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk. This will be the first time it has met since the allegations became public.
Investigators urge anyone with information or who has been a victim to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, report it anonymously at cmcsheriff.net or call Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
