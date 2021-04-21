Ocean City looks to hire contractor to run Beach Patrol while probe into sexual assault allegations continues

OCEAN CITY — The city is looking to hire an independent contractor to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Beach Patrol while an investigation is conducted in response to allegations of sexual harassment and assault by patrol members posted by an Instagram account.

“Effective immediately, I have appointed Aide to the Mayor Michael Allegretto to oversee operations of the Ocean City Beach Patrol,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a letter to residents posted on the city’s website. “His charge will be to retain an experienced labor attorney with a strong background in employment investigations to ensure the city’s policies and procedures are sufficient, correctly implemented and properly communicated; and to engage an independent contractor to oversee the day-to-day operations of the patrol while the investigation is conducted.”

The allegations were made from the Instagram account @ocbp_predators. In the description of the account, which was created last week, the owner asks users to privately message them about their experiences so they can be anonymously shared with the public.

