Ocean City looks to harvest federal grants for infrastructure work

OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian believes a flood is on the way. He wants the city to benefit from it as much as possible.
As City Council got its first look at a five-year capital plan Thursday, Gillian said he has his staff focused on getting as much money as it can from the approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package working its way through Congress.
“We want to be ready if this money drops,” he said. “I’m feeling comfortable that we’re going to get some of this money if we do this right.”
That includes having projects designed, approved and ready to go, or “shovel-ready,” Gillian said.
Federal money would ease the impact of the city’s plans for capital spending over the next five years, which totals $141 million.
“It is a big chunk of change. We realize that,” said Frank Donato, the city’s finance director, in a presentation to council.
He and Vince Bekier, the city’s operations and engineering director, outlined the plans, including drainage and dredging projects, road improvements and other work. There was little discussion of the largest project: A $42 million plan to combine the courts, Police and Fire departments into a single public safety building on West Avenue at Fifth Street.
Instead, Donato said he wanted to focus on things council will be asked to vote on at its next meeting, 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave. Participants also can attend virtually through a link at ocnj.us. Council is expected to approve the plan itself and vote on the first in a series of bond ordinances that will borrow the money to pay for the work.
Even while admitting the plan calls for big spending, Donato sought to drive home the idea that Ocean City can afford it. He outlined several potential sources of grants to help fund the work, including the federal infrastructure bill and trillions more included in a budget deal, along with state grants and potential funding for some work through the Cape May County Open Space Fund.
But if none of those sources pans out, he said, the increase to the local tax rate to cover all of the proposed debt would be less than half a penny for every $100 of assessed value. That would work out to $25 more each year for the owner of a home assessed at $500,000.
Council members suggested there may not be many homes assessed at that level as real estate prices continue to climb. Councilwoman Karen Bergman doubled the figure to illustrate the point, using a home assessed at $1 million.
“If you can afford $1 million, you can afford $50, she said.
Gillian plans to run for a fourth term as mayor in 2022. Since his first term, he has made infrastructure work a priority, taking on Boardwalk reconstruction, back-bay dredging and paving and drainage work he has argued had been too-long ignored.
As presented to council, the capital plan includes some big numbers through 2025. They include more than $10 million for beach and bay spending, including $7.5 million for bay dredging, and $9.37 million for affordable housing, to fund new units at the Peck’s Beach Village area, under the Ocean City Housing Authority.
The plan also includes $19.8 million in public buildings and recreation spending. That includes $10,000 a year for beachfront fountains and footbaths, including replacements for existing footbaths and new locations.
Councilman Jody Levchuk asked about plans for a new bathroom on the Boardwalk at 11th Street.
“We’re going to have bathrooms next summer,” Gillian said.
The plan also calls for pickleball courts next to the tennis courts at the city playground at 34th Street. Under the plan, the tennis courts will not be removed — the pickleball courts will be arranged between them.
In total, the plan includes $4.57 million for playgrounds, including more than $4 million for renovations to Richard Grimes Field at Sixth Street and Haven Avenue.
The public safety building plan is part of a $50.9 million plan for public buildings, as is $1.3 million to design the new building. That category of the capital plan also includes more than $1 million to replace the roof of the Community Center.
The plan includes new vehicles for the fire company and new equipment as well, including a new beach rake. Bekier indicated the current rake is in poor condition.
“We’ve been putting it together with spit and duct tape for a number of years,” he said.
If council approves the plan and the first bond ordinance in two weeks, that will not approve the projects, Donato said. Council also will have to vote on each project in the funding stage, to approve the design and to vote on the contracts for the work itself.
“You will get a lot of bites on the apple on these,” he said.
