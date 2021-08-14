Ocean City looks to harvest federal grants for infrastructure work

OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian believes a flood is on the way. He wants the city to benefit from it as much as possible.

As City Council got its first look at a five-year capital plan Thursday, Gillian said he has his staff focused on getting as much money as it can from the approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package working its way through Congress.

“We want to be ready if this money drops,” he said. “I’m feeling comfortable that we’re going to get some of this money if we do this right.”

That includes having projects designed, approved and ready to go, or “shovel-ready,” Gillian said.

Federal money would ease the impact of the city’s plans for capital spending over the next five years, which totals $141 million.

“It is a big chunk of change. We realize that,” said Frank Donato, the city’s finance director, in a presentation to council.

He and Vince Bekier, the city’s operations and engineering director, outlined the plans, including drainage and dredging projects, road improvements and other work. There was little discussion of the largest project: A $42 million plan to combine the courts, Police and Fire departments into a single public safety building on West Avenue at Fifth Street.