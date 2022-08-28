Ocean City looks to acquire Crown Bank building downtown

OCEAN CITY — Apparently, things were booming in 1924 when The First National Bank of Ocean City opened its new building at 801 Asbury Ave., cattycorner from its previous location.

The seven-story commercial structure towered over the shore community’s downtown. On the ground floor, the bank lobby in the Classic Revival style seems designed to impress, a soaring two-story space supported by columns and lit by chandeliers, with tall windows on the north.

That space is now a second-hand store, and it remains impressive, with teller windows still in place along one side and the imposing steel hulk of the vault at the end of the room. The six floors above include office space, some vacant, some occupied, including the offices of the city’s long-published weekly newspaper.

The current owner has filed for bankruptcy.

The city wants the building, administrator George Savastano told City Council on Thursday. He said there is no specific use in mind yet but that the city has begun talks with a trustee appointed by a bankruptcy court to begin negotiations.

The next step will be to evaluate the condition of the building, what Savastano described as due diligence.

“The administration considers this property to be extremely worthy of consideration for acquisition given its prime location within our downtown,” Savastano said. “While there are not definitive ideas yet for what the ultimate purpose of the property would be, it clearly presents a number of options if it were to come in to the public domain.”

Savastano told City Council that the administration is talking to the trustee about getting access to the building, and intends to bring resolutions to council in September to approve professional service contracts for structural and environmental evaluations for the property, as well as the condition of the HVAC system.

The entire property had been listed for sale recently, with an asking price of $8.595 million. The current assessed value, including the parking area on Central Avenue, is closer to $3.5 million.

The listed owner of the property is 801 Asbury Avenue LLC, according to Ocean City tax records. The same LLC also owns the parking lot across the alley on Central Avenue, which includes five parcels. On Sunday, Mayor Jay Gillian confirmed that the city is interested in the parking lot as well.

“The whole property,” he said.

In his weekly message to residents Friday, Gillian described the property as a “unique opportunity worth taking a look at.”

He, too, said the next step will be to have professionals evaluate the condition of the structure.

“There are many public needs the purchase of this property could potentially satisfy,” Gillian wrote.

Seven-stories tall

Not mentioned at the meeting, or by Gillian, were the city’s efforts to find a new home for its police department and municipal court, which is now housed in a former school nearby on Central Avenue. Last year, the administration presented a $42 million plan to combine police and fire headquarters with the municipal court and other functions at Fifth Street and West Avenue.

Some members of the City Council said that plan was too costly, and did not want to see the removal of a skate park on the same block.

Court documents show James McCallion as the principal owner of 801 Asbury Avenue LLC.

According to Ocean City Tax Assessor Joe Elliot, the building is divided into condominiums, meaning there are separate properties within the single building. But in this case, they are each owned by 801 Asbury Avenue LLC.

The city describes the building as six stories, but the first floor is two stories tall, so it is seven stories from the sidewalk to the roof.

The first floor, the two-story section with the vaulted ceiling and bank teller windows, is assessed at $646,500, Elliot said. The ground floor also include another retail area on one side, which has been home to a variety of businesses over the years, including a restaurant and a barber. There are now “Trump 2024” flags hanging the front window but no other signs of life.

The second floor has an assessed value of $395,500, while the other four floors are each assessed at $423,700. They each include office space, with several of the units occupied.

The parking lot is also divided into separate properties, also each owned by 801 Asbury Avenue LLC, with their assessed values ranging from more than $100,000 to $308,000. The lot is adjacent to a metered parking lot owned by the city.

On Friday, things were busy at the Second Chance Boutique, a program of Cornerstone Community Church. Funds raised at the store benefit community members. Volunteers and staff declined to be interviewed for this story, and there was no response to a message left for a manager.

At the top of the building, cell transmission bases line the brick parapet, giving the impression of crenellations on a medieval fortress. According to a survey of Ocean City buildings completed for the Historic Preservation Office of the state Department of Environmental Protection, the building was renovated in 1994, when it was known as the Crown Bank Building. The exterior still has a “Crown Bank” sign.

“The commercial style, a term used to characterize urban commercial buildings of five or more stories constructed from the late-19th century to the mid-20th century, often utilizes steel-frame construction,” reads the report, prepared in April of 1019. “Masonry comprises the exteriors of commercial style buildings, with windows located between the beams of the framework. Ornamentation is subordinate to the style’s use of light and space.”

Since 2018, the city has been working to acquire property at 16th and Haven Avenue, the site of a former car dealership. There, city officials have said, the purpose will be to preserve the land for open space.