OCEAN CITY — Downtown shoppers may need to bring more quarters when they stop by Asbury Avenue, and have them at the ready year-round.

In addition to an increase in beach fees, and an increase in the tax rate, the city is looking at charging more for parking, both at city lots and at parking meters.

“It’s a logical increase that you’ll see throughout the city,” said Frank Donato, the city's finance director, who discussed the change as part of a recent budget presentation to City Council.

Donato presented details on a proposed $98.8 million city budget, which council is set to introduce in April, with a public hearing and final vote expected in May.

Increases in revenue, including from parking meters, will help reduce the impact on taxpayers, Donato said.

The city administration’s budget proposal includes an increase in the tax rate, but the expected additional revenue will cushion that.

On Thursday, council voted unanimously to amend the parking ordinance, to include the recommended price changes.

As proposed, downtown meter costs would double. Donato suggested the change would still be a bargain, with a cost of 50 cents for an hour on the meter instead of 60 minutes for a quarter. For 10 cents, a driver gets 12 minutes under the proposed amendment. Yes, some Ocean City meters still accept dimes.

He said it’s been about eight years since the last increase to parking costs in the city.

For the staffed municipal lots along the Boardwalk, an ordinance amendment would increase the maximum fee from $20 to $25. Rates on those lots vary by the time of year, the weather and other factors, with the highest rates charged on busy summer weekends.

Last year, parking brought in more than had been budgeted, coming in at close to $3.5 million. For this budget, parking is expected to bring more than $3.97 million to Ocean City.

There are hundreds of parking meters in Ocean City, with the ordinance listing 264 meters between Sixth and 14th streets on Asbury Avenue, the downtown shopping area. The ordinance divides the city's meters into zones, the most expensive of which is along the Boardwalk, where 50 cents will buy a driver 30 minutes.

There is a three-hour limit for parking downtown, and other time limits in other zones. Danielle Guerrero with the Downtown Merchants Association spoke at the meeting, saying the organization supported making the meters on Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 14th Street year-round. She said the shop owners also want to keep the three-hour limit to encourage turnover.

From May 1 to Oct. 31, the downtown meters are in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The group proposes that the meters be required from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the offseason. That change was included in an amended version of the ordinance.

A public hearing on the meter rate changes is planned for April 13, with a final vote set to take place at the same meeting.

In the fall, the city approved an increase in the cost of beach tags, saying it has been years since that rate changed.

For 2023, daily and weekly tag costs will double compared to 2022, and the cost of a seasonal beach tag will increase by $10.

Daily visitors will now pay $10, a $5 increase. Seasonal tags will increase to $35, or $30 if bought before May 31, according to the ordinance. This year, the tags were $25, or $20 if bought before the season started.

Beach tags brought in a little less than the anticipated $4 million in 2022. This year, Donato projects the rate increase will bring in more than $1 million more, budgeting $5.2 million from tag sales.

The additional revenues will not be enough to head off a tax rate increase this year, under the budget proposal.

The local purpose tax increase, if approved by council, will amount to $88.50 more a year in taxes on a home assessed at $500,000.

Council members said there is no such thing in Ocean City anymore. Donato said the average market rate for homes in the resort city is up, with an average cost at closer to $1 million, but he said the tax assessments have not kept up with rapidly climbing property values, in Ocean City or elsewhere in Cape May County. The average home in Ocean City is assessed at close to $600,000, Donato said, but he still uses $500,000 to discuss the budget impact to make the math easier.

The expected increase is a little under 2 cents, bringing the tax rate per $100 of assessed property value to 49.67 cents, which works out to $2,483.50 in city taxes for that half-million-dollar assessment.

That does not include school or county taxes. According to Donato’s presentation, city taxes make up 46.6% of the total tax bill.

The tentative plan is for council to hold its first vote on the budget April 27, with a public hearing and final vote May 25.

The city is also expecting some additional money from the Ocean City Free Public Library this year, which has its own dedicated assessment. Rising values and state changes will mean the library will take in more than $6 million in 2023.

“They don’t need $6 million to operate,” Donato said. The library is set to return $2.66 million to the city to use as property tax relief.