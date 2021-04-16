Ocean City looking to add stop signs to intersections

OCEAN CITY — The City Council has introduced an ordinance to modify several intersections.
Support Local Journalism
Under the ordinance, a stop sign will be installed on 9th Street to make its intersection Atlantic Avenue a one-way stop intersection.
The intersection of 15th Street and Simpson Avenue will become a four-way intersection along with the intersections of 17th Street and Simpson Avenue and 17th Street and Haven Avenue.
The ordinance was passed upon first reading at the city council meeting on April 8 and will be considered for adoption after an open public hearing on Thursday, April 22.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.