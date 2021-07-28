Ocean City lifeguards rescue unresponsive woman at 39th Street beach

OCEAN CITY — Lifeguards saved a woman Tuesday morning after she was found unresponsive in the water at the 39th Street beach, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.
About 11 a.m., lifeguards responded to a bather in distress, Bergen said Wednesday in a news release.
A man standing in waist-deep water alerted lifeguards to his wife, 72, who was face down in the water next to him, Bergen said. The water was cleared out, and the woman was brought to the beach, where lifeguards administered CPR.
By the time Ocean City Fire Department EMTs arrived, the woman had a pulse and was breathing on her own, Bergen said. She regained consciousness while being taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
