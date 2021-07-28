 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City lifeguards rescue unresponsive woman at 39th Street beach
0 comments
top story

Ocean City lifeguards rescue unresponsive woman at 39th Street beach

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

First responders with the Atlantic City Police Department and a good samaritan rescued three children from the Atlantic Ocean off Virginia Avenue beach after they were stranded on an outfall pipe with waves crashing in.

OCEAN CITY — Lifeguards saved a woman Tuesday morning after she was found unresponsive in the water at the 39th Street beach, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 11 a.m., lifeguards responded to a bather in distress, Bergen said Wednesday in a news release.

A man standing in waist-deep water alerted lifeguards to his wife, 72, who was face down in the water next to him, Bergen said. The water was cleared out, and the woman was brought to the beach, where lifeguards administered CPR.

By the time Ocean City Fire Department EMTs arrived, the woman had a pulse and was breathing on her own, Bergen said. She regained consciousness while being taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of acres burned in Russian wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News