OCEAN CITY — With packed beaches and hot weather to kick off July, the Beach Patrol was extremely busy with water rescues and medical responses this weekend, especially in the south end of the island.
Doug Bergen, the city's public information officer, said Monday that the director of operations for the Beach Patrol, Allan Karas, said water conditions were not especially dangerous, but lifeguards were involved with numerous rescues and swimmer assists. All available personnel, including captains and lieutenants, are patrolling the beaches over the Independence Day holiday, Bergen said.
He reported that the personal watercraft used by lifeguards have proven invaluable and that the 44 rookie guards now on the stand have been “killing it.”
Officials urge visitors and residents to swim only in front of lifeguards. Big crowds are expected to continue in beach communities through the week.
