OCEAN CITY — Inclusion groups and their supporters assembled Thursday morning in front of Ocean City High School in response to what they said were hateful remarks toward students days earlier.

After lightning and downpours hampered an attempt to rally Wednesday, a crowd of about 30 to 40 people built itself throughout the 7 a.m. hour, as a flurry of buses arrived with students.

School officials said that on Tuesday, two men stood at the same spot as the Thursday crowd, holding signs with religious messages, one of which said, “Jesus Saves from the Wrath of God." The other read, “Read the Holy King James Bible thy word is truth.” One carried a bullhorn.

The men were on a public sidewalk, and religious messages are protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution.

But Christine Stanford, president of We Belong Cape May County, a local inclusion group, said the men shouted anti-LGTBQ remarks toward students walking into the school. Some of those students were believed to be members of the LGBTQ community.

"They were saying basically that all gays in the building are going to hell or would die, or should die," Stanford said, adding she received firsthand reports about the encounters and has seen video.

Other witnesses reported the same.

City officials don't believe any hate crimes were committed and won't pursue a criminal investigation, spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

Ocean City school board President Chris Halliday said he was told the men engaged with several students. No students, however, engaged with them, he said.

"Many parents reached out and are aware," Halliday said.

No one outside the school Thursday appeared to know whether the men were associated with a particular group or religious institution. The men were believed to be traveling throughout South Jersey, appearing at public places and outside other schools, Stanford said.

"We don't believe they're local," she said.

We Belong Cape May County took the lead in organizing Thursday's demonstration. We Belong board member Karen L. Williams said the purpose of the rally was not to target the two men.

"We're here for the kids to show them support, to show the teachers support," Williams said. "We want them to know that they are loved and welcomed, and they belong."

Many students departing their buses watched and snapped photos of the demonstrators, many of whom were holding colorful signs and flags synonymous with the LGTBQ movement. Some students approached the demonstrators for hugs before disappearing behind the school's main entry doors.

"I would echo some of the messages that all are welcomed at Ocean City High School," Halliday said.

From June 2022 to April 2023, the Anti-Defamation League and the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation recorded at least 356 incidents of anti-LGBTQ hate and extremism across 46 states and the District of Columbia. Of those incidents, there were 305 incidents of harassment, 40 incidents of vandalism and 11 incidents of assault.

As a queer person, Northfield's Amanda Larsen said the students needed her public support.

"Growing up, for me, it was a lot different than it is now," said Larsen, 34. "There's a lot more hate, but now there's a lot more acceptance. But we still need to still be out here doing this because the kids have been exposed to a lot of hate."

The school district hasn't been untouched by politically charged debates about LGBTQ students.

Last year, the district saw a groundswell of support for inclusion of LGBTQ students following public controversy over state standards relating to sex education.

Stanford's group circled the high school on a September Sunday last year, and members spoke at several Board of Education meetings. Late that year, the school board voted unanimously to make the PRISM Club an official school organization. The organization is similar to a Gay/Straight Alliance in other districts.

Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.

