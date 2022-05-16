Ocean City landmark Chatterbox under an agreement of sale

OCEAN CITY — With Memorial Day closing fast and projections for a busy summer in 2022, a pink Ocean City landmark at Ninth Street and Central Avenue remained quiet over the weekend.

A sign in the window of The Chatterbox promises “summer employment opportunities,” but otherwise there were few signs of life at the restaurant, which has been in operation in its current location since 1940.

The property was listed for sale over the winter, with an asking price of $2.895 million.

According to Burt Wilkins, with Goldcoast Sotheby’s Realty, the building is under an agreement of sale, with closing expected this week.

Plans are for the restaurant to open this summer, he said, but could not offer further details.

Wilkins declined to identify the buyer or the agreed price, but said that he could say more later in the week.

The listing for the property describes it as iconic, and says it includes three apartments upstairs. The Spanish Mission Revival-style building has been painted pink for generations.

The building was built in 1929, by many accounts designed by Vivian Smith, also credited with the Ocean City Music Pier and The Flanders Hotel. Jean Campbell opened The Chatterbox across the street in 1937, and moved to the best-known location in 1940. The Repici family operated the restaurant for decades.

More recently, Regina Anthony and Giampaolo “John” Duva purchased the business and the building, undertaking extensive renovations, including to the exterior of the building as well as to the apartments and the electrical systems and plumbing.

Contacted Monday, Duva declined to discuss the sale, saying “there’s nothing to tell.”

