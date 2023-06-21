OCEAN CITY – Strict new limits on the Boardwalk seems to have had an impact on problems with crowds of teenagers on the Boardwalk, but time will tell if the city has fully addressed the issue.

Police Chief Jay Prettyman said there were fewer curbside warnings and stationhouse adjustments compared to Father’s Day weekend last year.

Both are means for police to address violations committed by juveniles, with curbside warnings essentially amounting to a talking to by an officer, while the other involves a trip to the station and a call to a parent or guardian.

“But overall it was a relatively quiet weekend and nothing like Memorial Day Weekend,” said city spokesperson Doug Bergen on Wednesday.

Officials, business owners and some Boardwalk patrons described Memorial Day weekend as out of control, with large crowds of teenagers, and multiple reports of fights, shoplifting, vandalism and public intoxication by those under 18 years old. Several juveniles were transported to the hospital.

In response, Mayor Jay Gillian ordered beaches to be closed at 8 p.m. each evening. In 2021 and 2022, the city allowed teens to gather on the beach, with the understanding police could keep a better eye on them.

But Memorial Day weekend convinced officials they needed a tougher stance. That also included new ordinances to create an earlier curfew for juveniles – 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m. – and a ban on backpacks on or near the Boardwalk after 8 p.m., with the intent of preventing alcohol on the Boardwalk.

Bergen said the next few weekends might be better indicators of the impact of the new rules, as New Jersey schools are now done for the summer and more teens will be in town.

In previous interviews, Gillian said some have criticized the early beach closure, but more people have thanked the city for taking action.

In 2022, city police issued 1,019 curbside warnings over Fathers’ Day weekend, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 16 stationhouse adjustments.

This year, police issued 918 curbside warnings and 13 stationhouse adjustments, according to details provided by the city.

Overall, calls for service were up this year. While the curbside warnings apply to juveniles, calls for service includes all calls to which officers respond.

There were 806 calls for service over Fathers’ Day Weekend in 2022, and 1,446 calls for service this year.