Ocean City joins calls for offshore wind moratorium

OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday unanimously supported a call for a moratorium on offshore wind development, joining a growing number of communities to do so.

A member of the public suggested the city send copies to other shore communities.

The resolution, a late addition to the agenda, states that the community was heartbroken over the latest whale death in the region, a juvenile humpback whale that washed ashore in the north end of Brigantine on Jan. 12.

“The Ocean City community supports clean energy programs but seeks to first fully understand the cause of these tragic deaths and what can be done to prevent future losses,” the resolution states.

While some on City Council have expressed support for offshore wind power projects, citing concern for fossil fuel’s contributions to climate change, other members have been unequivocally opposed. In this instance, the vote was unanimous in favor of halting preparations for offshore wind projects.

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this month there is no evidence that the offshore work harmed the whales. Although the number of beached whales in South Jersey has been exceedingly high this year, officials say they have been investigating exceptionally high numbers of whale deaths since before the start of the offshore wind projects.

Explorations include using sound to map the ocean floor, and taking samples of the sandy bottom from ships. NOAA experts said the sound used for wind power exploration is far quieter than those used for offshore explorations for oil, which need to peer much farther beneath the surface.

That has not convinced South Jersey skeptics, some of whom spoke at the Ocean City meeting. Roseanne Serowatka, a member of the organization Protect Our Coast NJ, told members of council that wind power is inefficient and expensive. Michael DeVlieger, a former member of City Council, did not buy NOAA’s assurances.

He described the offshore exploration as “carpet bombing” the ocean with sound, saying that would certainly have an effect on marine life. In cases where there was evidence a whale had been struck by a vessel, he still blamed the offshore work. He compared it to a member of council drinking and trying to drive.

“They navigate by sound,” he said. “So no kidding they’re going to collide with a boat.”

Dolphin and some species of whales use echolocation to navigate. Humpback whales do not appear to, although they do emit distinct sounds, often described as songs, that many scientist believe are used for communication. Recent studies have indicated that humpbacks do emit sounds, described as mega clicks, that may help them navigate.

Mayor Jay Gillian, who so far has been careful in his public comments on the wind energy plans even as the city fought a move to bring power cables under 35th Street, offered some of his most direct comments on the project at the Thursday meeting.

That included concern that once the first project was complete, planned for off Ocean City and other communities, the backlash may be strong enough that it will be the only completed project, leaving his city at a disadvantage.

Gillian also expressed frustration with attempts to use guilt over carbon emissions, believed to be a major contributor to climate change, to drive support for the wind projects. He also cited their expense.

“It’s going to cost us a fortune,” he said.

Offshore wind is expected to be more expensive for consumers, not less than fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas.

“I’m told that nuclear probably is the safest and the cheapest way of doing energy,” he added. “This is just what people tell me. Everybody’s so worried about which side we’re on, instead of getting the facts.”

Nuclear power does not emit any carbon, but Gillian also cited the issues with dealing with the spent radioactive fuel rods, which remains a difficult issue for nuclear power plants. The material often remains at the plants in the United States.

Ocean Wind 1, the furthest along of the wind power projects, had been collecting samples off Ocean City this month. Company officials say they have not use sound for surveys since the summer. That project is proposed to include almost 100 wind turbines, starting 15 miles off shore, and is expected to be visible from Ocean City.

Further north, the Atlantic Shores project is also set to bring offshore wind turbines to the Jersey Shore. Officials with that project did not provide details of their offshore activities this winter after a request from The Press of Atlantic City, although survey work was underway in January.