Ocean City Jeopardy champion wins third consecutive game

Cris Pannullo, the Jeopardy champion from Ocean City, won his third consecutive match on an episode that aired Tuesday — and did so once again in dominating fashion. He has now won over $80,000 on the show.

A former professional poker player, Pannullo has excelled at finding Daily Double questions and pulling away from the other contestants with large bets early in the game. It was the same story Tuesday, with Pannullo playing a true Daily Double in the first round and wagering his entire $4,600 on a question asking for a specific toy-car brand founded in the 1960s. Pannullo correctly answered “Hot Wheels” and drove his score up to $9,200. He later ran the toy category, fortifying a lead that would not be surpassed.

Pannullo continued to rake in cash on Daily Double questions. He wagered $4,900 of his $14,200 on a Daily Double question in the second round. (He won the bet, correctly identifying the Museum of Modern Art as the Manhattan museum that houses Pablo Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d'Avignon” and Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”) During his next Daily Double bid, he wagered $3,000 of his $23,900 total, winning when he identified “plaster of Paris” as the colloquial name for calcium sulfate hemihydrate.

The other contestants on Tuesday’s episode were Sean Holloway, a software engineer originally from Kansas City, Kansas; and Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh. Holloway discussed how he once made a computer simulation involving black hole physics. Liao said that she was also a licensed pilot who flies single-engine, four-seater planes and began learning how to fly when in high school.

In Tuesday’s episode, Pannullo discussed how he and his girlfriend try to guess the answer to Final Jeopardy after the category was read but before the question itself was given when watching the show at home. He said they tended to guess the correct answer once “every couple months.”

“Let’s see what the scores are going into Final Jeopardy,” Pannullo said jokingly when asked by host Ken Jennings whether he wanted to try that technique during Tuesday’s episode.

As it turns out, he could have safely done so. Pannullo clinched the match before Final Jeopardy began, as he had in his previous two matches. He ended the Double Jeopardy round with $35,300, giving himself a practically insurmountable lead over Holloway at $7,400 and Liao at $800.

“Cris with another big lead,” Jennings said. “Hard to avoid when he finds all three Daily Doubles and gets them right.”

Pannullo faced a deficit early. Two incorrect responses in the first round briefly put Pannullo in last place and $400 in the red. Unfazed, he deftly made his way back into the black and took a $2,800 lead over second-place Holloway heading into the first commercial break. By the end of the first round, Pannullo was ahead at $12,600, with Holloway in second with $3,400 and Liao third with $2,800.

The Final Jeopardy question asked for the landlocked Asian country with a name that included three alphabetically consecutive letters. None of the contestant found the correct answer, which was “Afghanistan” due to the “fgh.” Liao went all in and finished in last place with $0. Holloway bet nothing and finished in second with $7,400. The first and second runners-up in Jeopardy take home consolation prizes of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

Pannullo made a sizable bet of $15,221 and lost, dashing his daily total down to a still formidable $20,079. His three-day total is now $83,458.

The Ocean City resident will look to keep up his extraordinary play and extend his win streak to four games. The next episode is set to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. on 6abc in most of South Jersey.