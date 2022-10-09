Ocean City Jeopardy champion wins sixth straight match

A nationally renowned puzzle solver could not stop the juggernaut streak of the South Jersey “Jeopardy” champion.

Cris Pannullo, the champion from Ocean City, extended his win streak to six games on an episode of the game show that aired Friday. Defeating a challenger with quiz tournament accolades of his own, Pannullo propelled his total winnings well past $150,000.

As had been the case in almost all of his games, Pannullo clinched the game before the Final Jeopardy round began, with a solid $25,400 score and a prohibitive $15,000 lead. He was competing against challengers Dan Feyer, a crossword editor and musician from San Francisco; and Kate Matthews, a research project manager from Durham, North Carolina.

He won the game through his characteristic high early bet that builds a lead in the first round of the game and then domination of the board late in the game. He boosted his score early when the game was still competitive by playing a true Daily Double on a question asking for the city in which the Leone d’oro film festival prize is awarded, correctly answering Venice. He went on to play a dominant Double Jeopardy round in which he added $17,000 to his score.

Feyer gave the reigning champion a run for his money early. He was in first place at the first commercial break, with his $5,400 good for a $600 lead over Pannullo. An accomplished quiz champion of his own, Feyer is an esteemed crossword puzzle champion. He won his first American Crossword Puzzle Tournament in 2010 and won eight of 10 tournaments from 2010 to 2019. His accolades had not gone unnoticed, with Feyer having previously been featured in a New York Times article titled “Across and Down, the Wizard who is Fastest of All.”

But Feyer was not the fastest of all Friday. Although he entered the Double Jeopardy round only $1,400 behind Pannullo, he gradually lost ground to the lightning-quick champion, who even beat Feyer to the buzzer on several question in a spelling bee category. A missed Daily Double about the poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar cost Feyer $5,000, sinking him to $9,200, which put Pannullo’s score, then $21,200, well out of reach.

“A valiant effort against a great champ,” host Ken Jennings told Feyer toward the end of the game. Feyer said on Twitter that he had fun and congratulated Pannullo, whom he described as “very nice and humble.”

In Final Jeopardy with the match clinched, Pannullo bet a signature pittance bet of $221. The wager signifies the birthday of Pannullo’s girlfriend, whom he frequently mentions on the show. His daily score was $25,621, good for a six-day total of $162,080. Jennings asked earlier in the match what Pannullo would do with the money.

“In this economy, Ken, I’m just throwing it all under my mattress,” Pannullo said.

He may have to get a bigger mattress soon. Pannullo is scheduled to play again on an episode to air Monday night. His long win streak also guarantees him a place in the 2023 “Jeopardy Tournament of Champions.”