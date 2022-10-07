Ocean City 'Jeopardy!' champion survives fierce match to claim fifth win

It was a close call for the South Jersey "Jeopardy!" champion.

Cris Pannullo, the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion from Ocean City, extended his win streak to five days in an episode that aired Thursday, claiming victory in a game that came down to his final answer.

A departure from earlier matches defined by dominating wins, Pannullo had to fight to fend off challenger Jeff Parker, a professor of theater from Colorado.

Pannullo had $16,800 heading into the Final Jeopardy round, with Parker close behind at $12,700. The third contestant, Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager from Manlius, New York, was set to compete as well with $200. She had just lunged out of the red by correctly answering the last question of the Double Jeopardy round.

It was the first time in five matches that Pannullo had not clinched the match before Final Jeopardy began.

The Final Jeopardy topic was the Nobel Peace Prize — fitting, as the 2022 Nobel Prizes were awarded this week. Pannullo correctly identified Desmond Tutu as the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who once served as the bishop of Lesotho, winning the $8,601 he wagered on the question. As Parker had bet nothing, Pannullo would have lost the match had he answered the question wrong. After his answer was read, Pannullo exhaled in visible relief.

Despite the ferocity of the game late, it began in a typical fashion for Pannullo, betting a proportionally large amount of his early score during the first-round Daily Double question.

“You have $3,400, Cris, and I have a prediction,” host Ken Jennings said, correctly anticipating that Pannullo would bet his entire score. Pannullo won the bet, identifying author Lan Samantha Chang’s “The Family Chao” as a Chinese American reimagining of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “Brothers Karamazov.”

Austin and Parker were tied at the time at $600. The same rankings carried into the first commercial break, with Pannullo ahead at $8,400 and Austin and Parker tied at $1,200. Pannullo was still in a strong position at the end of the first round, with his $10,800 score good for a $9,000 lead over second-place Austin, while Parker was in third with $1,600.

The champion began to stumble in the Double Jeopardy round. He gave an incorrect answer to a Daily Double question asking for the labor union that appointed Liz Shuler as its first female president in 2021. (The correct response being the AFL-CIO, Pannullo answered the NEA, or the National Education Association.) He lost $5,200 of his $17,600 score.

Parker then staged a comeback propelled by his knowledge of acting and theater. He found the first Daily Double of the Double Jeopardy round and correctly identified “the Rough Riders” as the famous Spanish-American War regiment that was the namesake of a 1997 miniseries featuring Tom Berenger as Theodore Roosevelt. He bet $1,500 of his $1,600 total and boosted his score to $3,100. Later in the Double Jeopardy round, Parker correctly answered that originating "Phantom of the Opera" lead and famous singer Sarah Brightman was the former wife of musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. He then got a question right that asked for the Actors’ Equity Association.

The Brightman answer was the beginning of a strong run for Parker, in which he correctly answered five of the next six questions, which were about Yoko Ono, Franklin Roosevelt’s image on the dime, Sherwood Forest and Scottish lochs. He nearly got all six in a row, with Jennings taking note of how Parker was visibly agonizing as he tried and failed to remember the name of ballerina Misty Copeland.

One reason for the closeness of the match was the amount of points left on the board. Four of five questions in the “Insignificant Idioms” category went unanswered in the Double Jeopardy round. Other missed questions included those about the Monroe Doctrine, mid-19th century Japanese government and the physics concepts of torque and quarks.

Parker netted $4,800 in all during his run, rising to $9,800, and brought himself within $2,600 of Pannullo.

The reigning champion from the Jersey Shore struck back with a correct response to a question about the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire,” which is set in Prohibition-era Atlantic City, earning $800.

Jennings noted before Thursday’s match began that there had been a series of win streaks to begin the gameshow’s season 39, which is in its fourth week. Over that span, there has been a three-game winner, a five-day winner and, with Pannullo and preceding champion David Sibley, a consecutive pair of four-day champions. Jennings recognized that Pannullo has stood out in his own right, having won all four of his games in dominating fashion.

“It’s looking likely we’re going to be seeing Cris back in next year’s Tournament of Champions, but I’m guessing he would like to lock up that spot with a fifth win today,” Jennings said.

Pannullo thanked his girlfriend during Thursday’s episode for her support and for tolerating what he described as his “obsessing about 'Jeopardy!'”

That obsession, however, has proven lucrative.

Pannullo made $25,401 on Wednesday’s episode. He now has a five-day cash total of $136,459 and a guaranteed spot in the 2023 "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.

He is scheduled to compete again in a match to air at 7 p.m. Friday on 6abc.