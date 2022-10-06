Ocean City Jeopardy champion crosses $100,000 mark in winnings

A South Jersey Jeopardy champion has now won over $100,000 in what could end up being an incredible run on the storied gameshow.

Cris Pannullo, a resident of Ocean City, won his fourth consecutive match of “Jeopardy!” in an episode that aired Wednesday night. As he did in his previous three appearances, Pannullo dominated the game and routed his fellow contestants.

Before Wednesday’s match began, host Ken Jennings took note of Pannullo’s strength over the last three days.

“Three wins, three runaway games and three correct Daily Doubles in yesterday’s show have certified a solid early start for our champion Cris Pannullo,” Jennings said.

The other two contestants Wednesday were Francis Gomes, a quality-assurance technologist from Tottenham, Ontario in Canada; and Tory Martin, a communications-fundraising director from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Pannullo again went all in early, betting his entire $1,800 score on a first-round Daily Double question about the location of dams. He correctly answered that the Dez dam, formerly the Pahlavi Dam, was located in Iran, doubling his score to $3,600.

The other two contestants had yet to register a correct answer. Pannullo was at $7,800 by the first commercial break, with Gomes at $1,800 and Martin $200 in the red.

Despite his bold play on the show and his past playing poker professionally, Pannullo insisted that he is more mild-mannered off of the Alex Trebek Stage. He described himself as a “generally terrified person” when asked whether he took risks in real life.

“I drive slowly, I watch when cross the streets, I’ll check seven or eight times,” Pannullo said. “I just try to keep it very safe.”

Pannullo did not have to take too many risks in Wednesday’s episode. He seized control of the board early and never let it loose. The Ocean City resident had an $8,800 lead at the end of the first round and a $20,900 lead at the end of the second. Already well ahead, Pannullo bet just $1,000 of his $25,800 score during the his second Daily Double question of the day. (He won, correctly identifying “leitmotif” as the German word for a recurring musical theme in an opera or symphony.)

Martin, a globetrotter who said she had visited 23 countries, found the first Daily Double question of the Double Jeopardy round, correctly identifying a censured U.S. senator as Joseph McCarthy. While she bet $2,500 of her $2,600 score on the question and nearly doubled her score, the reigning champion had already built a commanding lead.

Pannullo led with $28,800 at the end of the Double Jeopardy round, with Martin in second place at $7,900 and Gomes in third at $5,800. As was the case in his past three games, Pannullo had clinched the match before the Final Jeopardy round.

The question in Final Jeopardy asked for a travel guide, which in 1948, said it was looking forward to its own impending obsolescence. Martin was the only contestant to give a correct response. She answered “the Green Book,” a guide that told African Americans which businesses they could safely patronize during Jim Crow. She bet all but $1 and nearly doubled her final score to $15,799, but was still well behind Pannullo. Gomes made a similar bet and getting the question wrong, fell to last place with a $1 final score.

Pannullo lost $1,200 on the Final Jeopardy question, reducing his first-place total to a still staggering $27,600 prize. His four-day cash winnings are now $111,058.

Pannullo’s dominant performances have been reminiscent of those of the gameshow’s super champions, whose ranks have grown considerably over the last year. Four of the top-10 longest wins streaks in the show’s history have been recorded in 2021 or 2022.

Jennings, who is the show’s all-time leader in consecutive wins and regular-season cash earnings, recognized just how dominant Pannullo had been at the start of Wednesday’s episode – and what that success could portend for the future.

“(He’s) starting to rack up some super champion-level stats,” Jennings said.

Pannullo will have the chance to build on his impressive run and add to his over $111,000 in winnings on Thursday’s episode, which is scheduled to air in most of South Jersey at 7 p.m. on 6abc.