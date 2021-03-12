Ocean City introduces weed ban as advocates plead for medical exemption

Several people attended the meeting remotely to appeal to the city to exempt medical marijuana from the ordinance. Some of those speakers could not be heard, and according to Edward Grimes, an activist with the organization Sativa Cross, several supporters were kicked out of the meeting.

Michael Allegretto, aid to Mayor Jay Gillian, told council there were technical issues with the feed. After the meeting, city spokesman Doug Bergen said someone was able to take over as administrator during the meeting, mute the meeting and share their screen.

The speakers who were heard sought to make a distinction between adult-use dispensaries and those serving the medicinal market.

“I understand that Ocean City has a dry-town history, and that’s OK,” said Hugh Giordano, a representative of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. “I think the one thing that’s important to remember is you do have pharmacies.”

He and other speakers said the city allows pharmacies to fill prescriptions for medicines containing opioids, which they argued are far more dangerous than cannabis. They described this as a double standard.

Giordano’s union represents cannabis workers. He said the newly legal industry will bring good-paying, union jobs to New Jersey.