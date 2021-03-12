Ocean City introduces weed ban as advocates plead for medical exemption

OCEAN CITY — City Council voted unanimously Thursday to introduce an ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries and grow sites anywhere in the community.
The city had approved a similar ordinance in early 2019, but according to administration officials, that was invalidated when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation creating a legal cannabis market in the state.
According to city Attorney Dottie McCrosson, the new ordinance is almost identical to the previous one, banning dispensaries, cannabis growing sites and other manufacturing related to the substance in all city zones.
Because it is a zoning ordinance, she told council during the meeting, it will need to be reviewed by the city’s Planning Board before a public hearing and final vote on the ordinance, planned for the April 8 meeting.
The meeting was held in person at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School, a much larger venue than either Council Chambers in City Hall or the city senior center, where meetings have been held during the pandemic to allow for distance between council members.
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian plans to bring a new ordinance to City Council on Thursday pr…
Council President Bob Barr said he was happy to be back to meeting in person, calling it a step toward normalcy. The meeting also had a remote component, with participants able to listen and participate via Zoom.
Several people attended the meeting remotely to appeal to the city to exempt medical marijuana from the ordinance. Some of those speakers could not be heard, and according to Edward Grimes, an activist with the organization Sativa Cross, several supporters were kicked out of the meeting.
Michael Allegretto, aid to Mayor Jay Gillian, told council there were technical issues with the feed. After the meeting, city spokesman Doug Bergen said someone was able to take over as administrator during the meeting, mute the meeting and share their screen.
The speakers who were heard sought to make a distinction between adult-use dispensaries and those serving the medicinal market.
“I understand that Ocean City has a dry-town history, and that’s OK,” said Hugh Giordano, a representative of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. “I think the one thing that’s important to remember is you do have pharmacies.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities arrested seven city residents Tuesday in response to citizen com…
He and other speakers said the city allows pharmacies to fill prescriptions for medicines containing opioids, which they argued are far more dangerous than cannabis. They described this as a double standard.
Giordano’s union represents cannabis workers. He said the newly legal industry will bring good-paying, union jobs to New Jersey.
Other speakers said visitors to Ocean City — and residents — should be able to get their medication without the difficulty and expense of traveling, especially those who are in pain or have limited mobility.
Marina Rebmann, of Sayreville, Middlesex County, said she uses cannabis for anxiety and to ease symptoms related to cancer. She said people should be able to get cannabis easily.
“This is medicine. This helps people. It helps people grow. It helps people (to be) without pain, (to be) without torture,” she told council. “This medicine is a beautiful thing from God. I couldn’t live without it.”
{child_flags:top_story}Cape NAACP urges Murphy to move on pot
Resident Dave Breeden said the ban would help protect Ocean City’s image as a family resort.
According to McCrosson, the new law differentiates between cannabis sold through the taxed and regulated market and marijuana and hashish sold illicitly, which will remain a controlled, dangerous substance.
But the laws signed Feb. 22 do away with penalties for possession of up to 6 ounces. There are regulations against smoking or otherwise consuming cannabis in public — including on the beach or Boardwalk, or in public parks.
Ocean City has banned alcohol sales since its inception as a Christian resort in the late 19th century. In practice, the cannabis enforcement for adults will be similar — someone over 21 coming to town with a six pack of beer or a bag of weed for consumption at home is perfectly legal.
“It’s a whole new world,” McCrosson said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.