Ocean City in line for new beach replenishment

OCEAN CITY – The latest in a long series of multimillion-dollar beach projects is on the way to Ocean City’s downtown.

City administrator George Savastano reported on plans at the Thursday City Council meeting.

“We’re happy to report we’re on track for a federal beach replenishment some time before the summer of 2023,” he said. “The federal government has committed up to $17 million for this work, and with the state share, Ocean City will receive as much as $24 million to rebuild beaches at the north end and downtown.”

That’s where the sand is most needed, Savastano said.

Ocean City is now 30 years into a 50-year federal commitment to maintain its beaches. The first project, overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers, pumped sand dredged from off the Great Egg Harbor Inlet onto badly eroded beaches in 1992. Before that, high tides would regularly wash under the Boardwalk.

The city contributes a local share to the project as well. Under the city’s long-term agreement with the Army Corp, the federal government picks up 65 percent of the total cost of the work, according to Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen. Of the 35 percent remaining, the state pays three quarters of that, leaving one quarter for the city.

That makes the local share 8.75% of the project cost.

Bergen said the total cost will not be certain until the Corps surveys the beaches this fall to determine how much sand is needed, but if the cost is the entire $17 million approved, that would mean the state would pay $6.7 million, and about $2.3 million for the city.

“As always, we are grateful for the partnership we have with the Army Corps and with the DEP, and this work is obviously vital to protecting property and our beaches,” Savastano said.

