Ocean City Humane Society crew stays through the storm to care for animals

OCEAN CITY — Many dogs love the snow. Somewhat fewer cats do. But both want to be fed and looked after whatever the weather.

To make sure that would happen at the Humane Society of Ocean City with a serious snowstorm in the forecast, three staff members stayed at the animal shelter off Tennessee Avenue through the storm.

Bill Hollingsworth, the executive director, shelter manager Courtney Venzie and Assistant manager Deanna Dolan stayed with the animals for 36 straight hours.

“We had cots and blow-up mattresses. I stayed in the veterinary hospital and took care of the animals in there. The other two stayed in the shelter,” Holligsworth said on Monday. “The animals loved it. It was like a campout.”

As the storm hit, there were eight dogs and 65 cats at the no-kill shelter. Some of the animals have special needs, according to shelter staff. Others need care or medicine.

With the possibility that the shelter would be snowed in on Saturday as the heavy snow buried roads along the shore, the trio arrived at 8 p.m. Friday and stayed there until 9 a.m. Sunday, when a new shift could safely reach the shelter.