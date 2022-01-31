Ocean City Humane Society crew stays through the storm to care for animals

OCEAN CITY — Many dogs love the snow. Somewhat fewer cats do. But both want to be fed and looked after whatever the weather.
To make sure that would happen at the Humane Society of Ocean City with a serious snowstorm in the forecast, three staff members stayed at the animal shelter off Tennessee Avenue through the storm.
Bill Hollingsworth, the executive director, shelter manager Courtney Venzie and Assistant manager Deanna Dolan stayed with the animals for 36 straight hours.
“We had cots and blow-up mattresses. I stayed in the veterinary hospital and took care of the animals in there. The other two stayed in the shelter,” Holligsworth said on Monday. “The animals loved it. It was like a campout.”
As the storm hit, there were eight dogs and 65 cats at the no-kill shelter. Some of the animals have special needs, according to shelter staff. Others need care or medicine.
With the possibility that the shelter would be snowed in on Saturday as the heavy snow buried roads along the shore, the trio arrived at 8 p.m. Friday and stayed there until 9 a.m. Sunday, when a new shift could safely reach the shelter.
During the day on Saturday, the crew shoveled out enough to takes the dogs outside. Some of the dogs available for adoption were rescued from Puerto Rico, so snow was something new. Some of them had seen snow in the previous storm this month, but it was nothing like this.
“They were a little timid at first. Once they saw the other dogs’ reactions, they all started playing,” Hollingsworth said.
It was not difficult to get staff members to take on the task.
“I actually had to turn some people down,” Hollingsworth said, because of the number of staff members who volunteered. There are 21 employees with the animal shelter, and about 60 volunteers. The volunteers were also ready to go above and beyond during the storm, including helping with shoveling or offering the staff members a nearby place to take a hot shower on Saturday.
“We’re really appreciative,” Hollingsworth said. He said the Humane Society and the shelter have a great relationship with the city and with the community. Police, firefighters and the city’s public works department made extra efforts to clear the route to the shelter, which is set well back from the main roads, beyond a line of soccer fields and the city recycling yard on Shelter Road.
The animals have schedules for their food and medicine, he said, and the staff wants to make sure they have a clean environment. Staying over meant the least disruption to the animals’ routines.
The shelter has been hit with more serious storms. In 2016, winter storm Jonas brought heavy snow and strong winds, as well as deep, icy floodwaters, surrounding the shelter. Ocean City Police took shelter staff in on a military-surplus cargo truck.
“It was the only way they could get to the shelter,” Hollingsworth said.
Like other animal shelters around the country, the Ocean City Humane Society was almost empty of dogs and cats in 2020 as pandemic-stranded families sought to adopt. The shelter remained open throughout that year, with new policies and restrictions on volunteers. At the time, the crew at the Humane Society cautioned against people adopting a pet for company while working remotely if they would not be able to care for them when they went back to work in person.
Things are a little more back to normal, according to Phil Bellucci, the operations director at the Humane Society. Staff and visitors continue to wear masks inside, but some of the rules have been eased. There are again a number of animals available for adoption as well.
