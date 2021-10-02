Ocean City honors local Afghan veterans

OCEAN CITY — City resident Brian Day was among the last American airmen at Bagram Air Base, once the largest U.S. military base in that country.

As American forces shut down the airfield, his task included securing and transporting the arms and ammunition at the base before it left American hands.

"When you're deployed, you have this mindset where you do what you have to do," he said.

Day, 36, is a staff sergeant with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard and an Air Force veteran. He is also a captain and EMT with Strathmere fire and rescue in Upper Township and an assistant fire chief with the state.

City Council recently honored Day.

Day completed seven active duty tours, including three deployments with combat tours in Afghanistan, according the city’s proclamation, read by Councilman Terrence Crowley. Most recently, he was deployed to Afghanistan from March until August. Crowley said Day was among the last 17 members of the Air Force to leave the country after shutting down the ammunition supply point at Bagram.

Day received a standing ovation at the meeting. He thanked officials and his family, especially his wife, Megan.