Ocean City honors Dr. King, calls for unity

OCEAN CITY – Speakers at Ocean City’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day called for a unified country, with hopes of bringing together not only different races but also healing the political divide.

“We are a nation that should be united. But I want to tell you, the enemy wants to divide us,” said Rev. Marcia Stanford, the pastor of the Macedonia United Methodist Church.

She suggested Congress “get rid of Republicans and Democrats and Independents, and instead be people who are looking to serve America.”

Progress has been made since the Civil Rights Movement, but Stanford said work remained for the country.

“The day will come when it won’t matter what color my skin is. All that will matter is where my heart is,” Stanford said.

Stanford received a standing ovation for her comments, which were presented in an impassioned style like a sermon.

Other speakers joked about the difficulty in following her.

“Should I even speak?” said Mayor Jay Gillian, the next speaker in the program. He said Stanford is important to the Ocean City community.

Gillian said King preached unity in his life, even as he faced adversity.

“In some ways we have come a long way since Dr. King. In other ways we have not,” Gillian said. “It’s sad that our world is still so divided, not just by Black and white, but by blue and red, rich and poor, partisan and non-partisan.”

Gillian called unity a powerful force.

He cited the unity felt after the injury of Damar Hamlin, when people did not think of his team, his region or his race, but prayed for his well being.

Faith was central to the messages at the event at the Ocean City Music Pier. The service began and ended with prayer, and several speakers cited King’s faith and their own.

Each year, two residents are honored with service awards presented in King’s name. This year, the awards went to John Loeper, a local historian who worked to preserve a former lifesaving station on Fourth Street, an early structure on the barrier island.

The first lifesaving station built on the barrier island in 1841, the second station in the state. He said the Lifesaving Service was integrated from the beginning, started by Alexander Hamilton as the Revenue Cutter Service, created to intercept smugglers, which later became the United States Coast Guard.

Also honored was Patrick Kane, the former president of the Ocean City Board of Education, a medical doctor who lost his reelection effort last year. He was honored for efforts to protect students from COVID-19.

He said the district worked with medical professionals to come up with the plan at the height of the pandemic and followed the most recent data in an effort to ensure the safety of students.

That included hosting a vaccine clinic for students and community members at the school.

Most of the speakers praised four students who presented their essays on King. Stanford said the children affirmed her hope for the future, and Keane praised their efforts.

Students Sofia Wright, Kendall Barnes, Sydney Halliday and Gabriel Meron each read their essays and spoke about the legacy of King and what they saw as the work remaining.

“What I like about Dr. King is that he spoke with clarity and purpose,” Wright said. “The words he said and the ideas he offered still reverberate throughout the world today.”

She said his words remain an inspiration.

Barnes spoke about King’s plea for peace and equality.

“Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream wasn’t just for everyone to be considered equal with laws and society. His dream was for our world to become a more welcoming and accepting place,” Halliday said.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan presented each student with the recognition of the legislative team. Multiple members of City Council attended the event, as did representatives of Cape May County government and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

He also spoke of unity, and praised the student speakers.

“Martin Luther King didn’t want us always to be separated, to always be arguing or fighting,” Van Drew said. “He wanted us to come together in love and in faith.”

Many people visited the community over the long weekend, with the Boardwalk crowded on the sunny January afternoon.

Ocean City’s observance started with a day of service, with a cleanup organized in the community. After the Monday observation, participants gathered for a lunch at the back of the Music Pier.