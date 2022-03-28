Ocean City holding record surplus after a strong 2021

OCEAN CITY — The city made big money last summer, coming into this budget cycle with a record surplus of more than $10 million, but city finance experts told City Council not to count on that every year.

City Finance Director Frank Donato, joined by auditor Leon Costello, presented a detailed picture of the $88.8 million budget proposal to City Council on Thursday. The budget is ready for introduction at the next council meeting, Donato said.

After that, it would be ready for a public hearing and final vote 28 days later, Costello said. Under Ocean City’s form of government, the city administration proposes the budget each year. Council can approve it as is or make amendments.

Expenses are up in the budget proposal, but the tax rate is the same as last year, at 47.2 cents for every $100 of assessed value. That would mean, the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe $2,363 in city taxes, in addition to school and county taxes.

The average assessed value of a property in Ocean City is over $600,000 and climbing, Donato said at the meeting, but the city still uses $500,000 for comparisons. He said market values have increased even more, but the assessed value lags behind the fast-climbing market.

Those increased values helped keep the proposed city tax rate stable, Donato said. In the past year, the assessed value of the city climbed by $174 million, with a total assessed value for the city coming in at more than $12 billion.

That’s the highest total valuation in Cape May County. In fact, it’s among the highest total assessed values in the state, putting Ocean City within a billion dollars or so of much larger communities such as Hoboken and Jersey City, according to data published by the state Department of Community Affairs.

Coming off a the COVID-19-driven downturn of 2020, the city had an exceptionally strong summer in 2021, bringing in $2 million more in revenue than anticipated. That includes $4.2 million in beach fees and another $3.44 million in parking revenue.

“Everything was firing on all cylinders,” Costello said. “We’re not going to make as much money going forward. It’s going to be hard to beat these numbers.”

The budget surplus is a result of a combination of low expectations and a big payoff. Donato and Costello projected things to remain strong this summer, but told council not to expect record-breaking surpluses every year.

Those surplus numbers also helped keep taxes down, with the city recommending using $5 million in this year’s budget and keeping the other half in reserve.

Last year, Donato recommended against using surplus to trim a tax increase of about 1 cent on the rate per $100 of assessed value. At that point, he said, using more surplus would have been a gamble. This year, it makes sense, he said.

“Once the proof is in the pudding, then let’s reward the taxpayers,” Donato said at the meeting. “Now we’ve got it in black and white. It’s in the bank. Now let’s give the money back to the taxpayers and have that zero budget.”

