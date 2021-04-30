Ocean City hires labor attorney to conduct beach patrol investigation

OCEAN CITY — The city announced Friday it has retained a labor attorney to conduct a confidential internal investigation of allegations against the resort's beach patrol employees, said Doug Bergen, city public information officer.

Vanessa E. James of the firm Barker, Gelfand, James and Sarvas will interview members of the beach patrol and individuals who posted anonymously to an Instagram page alleging a variety of sexual harassment offenses, Bergen said in a written statement.

James will work in consultation with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to identify those willing to share information, Bergen said.

James also will review beach patrol and city policies, procedures and training and make recommendations for changes, if required, Bergen said.

James has extensive experience and training as an external workplace investigator and is a member of the Association of Workplace Investigators, Bergen said.

James' areas of practice include workplace investigations, employment law, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful discharge, civil rights, police misconduct and professional liability, Bergen said.

The Joint Insurance Fund, in which Ocean City participates, recommended James, Bergen said.