Ocean City hires labor attorney to conduct beach patrol investigation

OCEAN CITY — The city announced Friday it has retained a labor attorney to conduct a confidential internal investigation of allegations against the resort's beach patrol employees, said Doug Bergen, city public information officer.
Vanessa E. James of the firm Barker, Gelfand, James and Sarvas will interview members of the beach patrol and individuals who posted anonymously to an Instagram page alleging a variety of sexual harassment offenses, Bergen said in a written statement.
James will work in consultation with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to identify those willing to share information, Bergen said.
James also will review beach patrol and city policies, procedures and training and make recommendations for changes, if required, Bergen said.
James has extensive experience and training as an external workplace investigator and is a member of the Association of Workplace Investigators, Bergen said.
OCEAN CITY — A city councilman is asking the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to set up a…
James' areas of practice include workplace investigations, employment law, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful discharge, civil rights, police misconduct and professional liability, Bergen said.
The Joint Insurance Fund, in which Ocean City participates, recommended James, Bergen said.
A search for an independent contractor to oversee the day-to-day operations of the patrol for the 2021 season remains ongoing, Bergen said.
“Ocean City remains committed to providing all of the resources necessary to complete a thorough investigation and to ensuring a safe workplace for all employees,” Mayor Jay A. Gillian said in a written statement.
GALLERY: Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational
Lifeguards
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.