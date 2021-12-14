Ocean City High School dismissed early after potential threat

OCEAN CITY – School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.

Ocean City Police are investigating, according to city spokesman Doug Bergen.

“There is no reason to believe at this point that the threat was credible,” he said.

School officials received a report of the threat and evacuated the school immediately, he said.

In a message to parents, a copy of which was shared on social media, district officials said around noon that the students would be dismissed in an orderly fashion, to be picked up by busses, parents of to use their own vehicles.

“We have information regarding a threat and all precautionary measures are being taken,” the statement read.

There were few details immediately available about the threat. It came on the anniversary of the deadly attack at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut in 2012, in which an adult gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children.

