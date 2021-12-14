 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City High School dismissed early after potential threat
0 comments
top story

Ocean City High School dismissed early after potential threat

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel breaking Cape May icon.jpg

OCEAN CITY – School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.

Ocean City Police are investigating, according to city spokesman Doug Bergen.

“There is no reason to believe at this point that the threat was credible,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School officials received a report of the threat and evacuated the school immediately, he said. 

In a message to parents, a copy of which was shared on social media, district officials said around noon that the students would be dismissed in an orderly fashion, to be picked up by busses, parents of to use their own vehicles.

“We have information regarding a threat and all precautionary measures are being taken,” the statement read.

There were few details immediately available about the threat. It came on the anniversary of the deadly attack at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut in 2012, in which an adult gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'treasure trove' of dinosaur fossils have been discovered in Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News