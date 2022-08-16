Ocean City has not decided to reinstate remote meetings

OCEAN CITY — For now, those who want to address City Council must be in the room when it happens. When the council meets, that is.

Earlier this year, the city discontinued its practice of holding meetings in person and over the remote meeting platform Zoom, a practice that grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some residents want to see remote meetings continue, and some attended the Thursday council meeting to make the point in person.

“I don’t think this issue should be up to you,” said resident Suzanne Hornick, who regularly commented remotely at meetings before the change. She also took issue with a comment from City Council President Peter Madden suggesting that the platform was used by a few “usual suspects.”

In 2020, Ocean City Council went to entirely remote meetings, as did governments and organizations throughout the country. For a while, the seven members of City Council were in the same room, each at least six feet apart, while residents were remote, as allowed under emergency measures enacted in New Jersey.

In July, City Council ended the remote option.

Meetings are still recorded on video, and those recordings are posted to YouTube with links on the city’s website, along with agendas and the packets of resolutions and ordinances supplied to council members.

As mentioned by city officials Thursday, residents can also call members of council, email them or send comments by mail, and can attend meetings in person.

At the meeting, Madden did not state that the option to participate remotely would never return.

“No one is saying ‘absolutely no’ to Zoom. We’re looking at what our options are,” he said.

But he said the city must balance access with efficiency. He suggested city government should not be binge-worthy.

“As we go into this whole debate about Zoom, this is a business meeting. It’s not a made-for-TV soap opera. We’re not trying to air it so people will watch non-stop,” Madden said.

Some of the residents calling for remote meetings suggested expanding the option to include the city Planning Board and Zoning Board. Madden said those boards are operated separate from city government, and are official hearings that may be challenged on appeal. He said the remote meeting format may not be a good fit.

At previous meetings, council members supported the potential resumption of hybrid meetings, with remote and in-person options. Council members Jody Levchuk and Karen Bergman argued that the more public participation, the better. Neither commented on Thursday.

The decision is up to council, city administrator George Savastano said at the meeting. But he said council runs good meetings and offers multiple options for the public to let their opinions be known.

“Your job is to listen to the people, but you don’t just listen to them here,” he said.

According to Savastano, the administration reached out to 21 communities in the area that began remote meetings in 2020. Of those, three still have an option for remote comment, while 18 ended the practice.

“Zoom was necessary during the pandemic,” he said. “In my view, it’s more harmful than helpful.”