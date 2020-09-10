OCEAN CITY — This year's Halloween Parade has been canceled, the city and the Ocean City Exchange Club said Thursday.
The event, which would have been the 73rd annual installment, was scheduled for Oct. 29.
"With N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy’s strict prohibition on mass gatherings unlikely to be lifted any time soon and with so much advanced planning necessary for event participants and organizers, making the call now is the only safe decision," Mayor Jay Gillian said in a news release.
Parade Chairman Jeff Skirk said the city is looking forward to next year.
"Having enjoyed running this parade for the past 20 years, it’s obviously disappointing not to be able to continue this wonderful community tradition in 2020," Shirk said. "But we also understand it’s better to be cautious in order to protect the health of the thousands of parade spectators, participants and volunteers."
The city is awaiting the release of protocols from the state regarding trick-or-treating Oct. 31.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Cam and Luke Speakman, 6 and 9, and Ella and Alex Merkel, 4 and 6, all seasonal residents of Ocean City (primary is Downington PA) wait patiently for the candy to start raining down from the floats.
This year would have marked Ocean City's 73rd annual Halloween parade on Asbury Avenue.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Lylah Knudsen, 8, of Lower Twp. as Peter Pan is ready in her harness to "fly".
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Riding on the Ocean City Fire Department float, the Clevenger family (l-r) Alana, 10, Wyatt, 5, mom Jan, and Ava, 8.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Abby and Maisie Lick, 5 and 4, from Marmora, and Camilla Ozhuthual, 4, of Ocean City, watch as the parade gets started.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Heather Leppin with Michael, 1, and dad Rodger all of Galloway, and Bonnie Ahlbrandt, with Kaitelynn, 6, and dad Don, all of Tuckerton.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Representing Somers Point Fire Fighters Company 1 (l-r) Rob Blaine and Mike Iannace get ready to hand out a bunch of candy to the waiting kids.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Rich Hadin of Ocean City, helping represent Boy Scout Troop 32, drives a popular repeat participating vehicle, an orange VW Bug decorated in the style of a pumpkin.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Shiloh Smith, 1, of Ocean City, trying to catch up with a group of Ocean City cheerleaders.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Mirabelle Littlefield, 5, of Ocean City, is looking for a best dressed nod from the judges.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Mason and Carter Chorin, 3 and 5, both of Ocean City, are ready to go home and check out the loot in their bags.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Aryana and Mikey Pompei, 5 and 4, both of Ventnor, have their bags ready and open for candy.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Ocean City High School teachers Dan Weaver and Lee Styer are in the holiday spirit.
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Representing Somers Point Fire Fighters Company 1 (l-r) Rob Blaine and Mike Iannace hand out candy to the waiting kids.
