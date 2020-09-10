102519_nws_ocparade

This year would have marked Ocean City's 73rd annual Halloween parade on Asbury Avenue.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — This year's Halloween Parade has been canceled, the city and the Ocean City Exchange Club said Thursday.

The event, which would have been the 73rd annual installment, was scheduled for Oct. 29.

"With N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy’s strict prohibition on mass gatherings unlikely to be lifted any time soon and with so much advanced planning necessary for event participants and organizers, making the call now is the only safe decision," Mayor Jay Gillian said in a news release.

Parade Chairman Jeff Skirk said the city is looking forward to next year.

"Having enjoyed running this parade for the past 20 years, it’s obviously disappointing not to be able to continue this wonderful community tradition in 2020," Shirk said. "But we also understand it’s better to be cautious in order to protect the health of the thousands of parade spectators, participants and volunteers."

The city is awaiting the release of protocols from the state regarding trick-or-treating Oct. 31.

